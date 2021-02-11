Initiative has 6.7 million euros to transport energy to remote sites in Mozambique – Observer

An initiative to support the production of “green” energy, respectful of the environment, in rural areas, has 6.7 million euros to finance projects in Mozambique, announced the organization of the Beyond the Grid Fund for Africa (BGFA).

“The financing phase has been prepared in cooperation with the Mozambique Energy Fund (Funae)” to “create alternative energy sources to the public grid (‘off-grid’)” in remote areas, over the next four years , read in a press release consulted today by Lusa.

The objective is to accelerate the provision of energy services through small networks in areas where the public service does not reach.

For now, the prequalification phase is underway to verify whether the interested off-grid energy companies meet the main eligibility criteria.

The admission system will be closed on March 29 and the application process should be completed by the end of August, ”he adds.

The BGFA initiative was established by the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) in 2019, under the leadership of the Swedish government, with the aim of encouraging the private sector to provide sustainable energy services in remote areas of the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Mozambican government plans to reach two million new connections by 2024, benefiting more than 10 million people, increasing the population (30 million inhabitants) from 34% to 64% with energy at home .