UN plans to postpone Angola’s departure from least developed country category until 2024 – Observer

Angola’s rise from the category of least developed countries to that of middle-income countries could be postponed for three years, according to a preparatory document that will be discussed this Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly, consulted by the Lusa agency.

According to the document which serves as the draft resolution to be adopted, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) “decides to grant Angola, on an exceptional basis, an additional preparatory period of three years before the effective date of the diploma. university”. .

These are the exit (or advance) of Angola from the category of least developed countries (LDCs) and the transition to the status of middle income country (MRP), which was scheduled for February. 2021, deadline decided by the General Assembly in 2016.

In the preliminary statement, consulted by the Lusa agency, the General Assembly “reiterates its invitation to Angola to prepare, during the three additional years between the adoption of this resolution and its withdrawal from the category of least advanced, its national strategy for transition “.

There followed a voting moment for the General Assembly to adopt as a resolution the document in question, presented by Guinea, chair of the Group of 77 (G77), an intergovernmental organization of 77 developing countries.

Angola’s exit from the LDC category, which will thus be postponed to 2024, means that the country will no longer receive international support measures (ISM) for the 47 countries that currently belong to this category.

The UN extends its support to Angola and encourages cooperation with “bilateral, regional and multilateral development and trade partners”.

In the document consulted by the Lusa agency, which will be discussed on Thursday, the UN General Assembly, made up of 193 member states, “expresses its deep concern at the prolonged economic recession which Angola is facing and the vulnerabilities of socio-economic conditions aggravated by the global crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic ”.

This decision took into account the six consecutive years of “recurrent economic recession” and the fact that Angola “continues to be very vulnerable to price fluctuations” in the market, being a “less developed country dependent on raw materials” , according to the document .

The General Assembly “notes with deep concern the reduction in revenues resulting from the fall in the prices of raw materials”, reads the prepared press release, without specifying oil.

This concern is also explained by “the negative impact of the global crisis triggered by the pandemic” on “the vulnerable economy of Angola”, which “has further hampered the progress of sustainable development in the country”.

For the UN, it is essential that the Angolan government “accelerate economic diversification”, in order to “reduce the negative impact caused on the main economic indicators and safeguard the reduction of social vulnerabilities”.

For the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), a United Nations agency that monitors and analyzes development indices around the world, the three graduation criteria for least developed countries are gross national product (GNP) per population, the Human Assets Index and the economic vulnerability index.

According to a UN report, in 2020, Angola had a per capita GNP of 3,496 dollars, “about three times the graduation limit of the least developed countries”, defined in the triennial review at 1,230 dollars.

Angola’s permanent mission to the UN in New York did not respond to Lusa’s requests for comment.