A hub for project management that centralizes all tools

Managing a project takes … a lot of organization. Between the tasks to be done, the deadlines to be observed and the search for the resources to work on the project, there is work! Once the people are found, the job is complete, you need to meet deadlines, be able to communicate easily, etc. Some use multiple tools to do this but become less productive.

Ora is an all-in-one platform that combines: messaging, video calling, task management, time tracking, Kanban management and productivity statistics. A handy tool for project managers, entrepreneurs who want their collaboration tools to be in the same place. Ora can be an alternative to asana.

A complete platform to manage a project from A to Z.

In Ora, projects are collections of lists that are collections of tasks. For example, in a project, it is possible to find a list of ideas, tasks to do, tasks to review, and so on.

Each task can be created using a card. The latter includes a title, description, and other information such as attachments, a deadline, the people who need to work on it, or a space to discuss and track the progress of a task.

As in Slack, Ora has channels in which to interact with employees and customers. The tool also allows you to initiate audio and video calls to quickly and efficiently exchange with one or more people (up to 15).

An agile solution for managing a project

All tasks assigned to a person are sent to their calendar. The inbox shows all tasks that are not planned in a project and can be assigned with one click.

Each person can leave specific comments on an image, video, or PDF so you know what each person is talking about. The comments are also automatically converted to a discussion thread in the mailbox.

In order to increase team productivity, various functions are offered: a timeline in which the most important dates of a project are clearly defined, the time tracking to concentrate on a task and to know if everyone is meeting the deadline. Finally, Ora integrates with a variety of tools such as Zapier, GitHub, and Bitbucket.

Ora is a paid tool and is offered for just $ 59 instead of $ 360. All functions are available to two users. For those who want four or six users, other formulas are suggested.

