Wholesalers with problems with locking: Hopes for the timing of the new head of the metro – the economy

There is one person in the Metro family who would like hotels and restaurants to reopen in May than anyone else: Steffen Greubel. Because the 47-year-old then takes the lead in the retail group. Former CEO Olaf Koch, who has been at the top of the subway since 2012, retired at the end of last year.

It is a change in difficult times. Because there are easier tasks than taking over a wholesale group that has lost its most important customers due to locking. The quarterly data presented by CFO Christian Baier on Thursday was adequately sober.

Revenues fell 16 percent to 6.3 billion euros; revenue fell by almost 29 percent to 376 million euros, resulting in a profit of 99 million euros from October to December. “As expected, our first quarter was shaped by the second wave of Covid 19,” Baier said. For the financial year 2020/21, the Group still expects a slight decrease in sales and a decrease in revenues in the middle double-digit range in EUR million.

Everything is better in Russia than in Western Europe

But you learned from the first lock, my Baieri. At that time, sales fell much sharper. Entrepreneurship is not as bad in the world as in Germany. In Russia, small shops make up a large proportion of metro customers, not restaurants and hotels like in Germany. Due to the fact that the local stores can remain open despite the Corona, sales even increased slightly. Markets in Eastern Europe and Asia also recorded significantly smaller minus than Western Europe and Germany.

Lots of work for the new boss. Greubel, who began his career at McKinsey, comes from screw manufacturer Würth. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2019. The decisive argument for its commitment is the fact that Würth generates almost a third of its online sales despite its role as a wholesaler for craftsmen. A brand that Metro would also like to achieve. Because after Koch turned his attention to making Metro a real net wholesaler, digitization is now considered a key business management project.

Metro is probably looking for further acquisitions

For example, last December Metro entered into a partnership with service provider Wipro to improve its IT offering to restorers. And it seems that Metro continues to focus not only on its own projects, but also wants to buy suitable companies or associate them with companies. In October, for example, the group took over the second largest Portuguese food supplier, Aviludo, and in December, the Spanish supplier Davigel.

By selling real and other one-off effects, Metro has recently been able to reduce its debt. With regard to further acquisitions, CFO Baier practiced a cautious and mysterious declaration of war on Thursday: “We use the financial strength that allows us to be very active here.”

From May, Steffen Greubel Metro will lead the digital future. Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Metro already has a number of 18 digital offers for restaurateurs called Hospitality Digital. These include services such as a free restaurant website, digital shifts and employee management, or online booking and smartphone check-in tools. “Our mission is to create value in order to strengthen Metro’s core business, wholesale,” explains Volker Gläser, Head of Hospitality Digital, Tagesspiegel. “And the better we support our customers on the digital future, the better for all of our businesses.”

Competition for Wolta and Lieferanda

The latest innovations are likely to be of particular concern for Lieferando and Wolt delivery services. Because with the recently launched “Dish Order” offer, Metro offers restorers the opportunity to process online orders. You can use it to include the ordering option on your own homepage or to order food directly through Google. “The customer doesn’t even notice the Dish Order,” he says of the glasses.

The difference compared to Lieferando and Co: Metro does not charge a commission for the order, but a fixed fee of 49 euros per month. “Compared to what other competitors can offer, it’s only useful for restaurateurs with a few orders a week,” says Gläser. However, the Dish Order does not offer the possibility of food delivery. But no problem with the glasses: “80 percent of our customers in the surveys in our pilot project in France gave us feedback that they would like to organize deliveries themselves.” To this end, Metro offers its customers cooperation with Sixt and Europcar car rentals at special prices.

The purpose of these offers is to help restorers, especially during outages. However, the glasses are convinced that customers have become accustomed to such digital offers. “Then the restorers will also need an ordering platform like Dish Order,” he says. Ultimately, Metro’s digital products serve to strengthen core business. This makes it easier to work with glasses, because not every offer has to be profitable – unlike when start-ups specialize in one of them. However, if his offer binds enough customers and the lock is lifted in May, Greubel may have chosen exactly the right time to start.