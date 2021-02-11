Rafael Nadal adds another victory towards Australian Open third round – Observer

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal claimed another victory at the Australian Open on Thursday, the first Grand Slam of the season, this time against American Michael Mmoh, who qualified for the third round at Melbourne Park.

In the last game of the day at Rod Laver Arena, left-hander Manacor, 34, only needed an hour and 47 minutes to eliminate the qualifier and 177th place in the ATP standings in three sets, by 6- 1, 6- 4 and 6-2

Rafael Nadal, world number two and champion of the Australian “ major ” in 2009, will face in the third round the winner of the challenge between the British Cameron Norrie (69th) and the Russian Roman Safiullin (183rd), still in progress after a suspension had to rain.

