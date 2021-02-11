Facebook and Twitter: Technology giants are rebuilding their clubhouse – the economy

Digital companies rely on the spoken word. After the Clubhouse audio chat application launched a hype, at least in the media, two Internet giants are now working on copies of the new competitor: Facebook and Twitter.

The New York Times found that the company had Marc Zuckerberg develop his own audio product from anonymous informants who knew the project. They are not allowed to talk about it in public. A spokeswoman for Facebook told the newspaper that she was quoted in just a few meaningful words: “For many years, we have been connecting people with audio and video and are always looking for new ways to improve the experience.”

The way Clubhouse works is really nothing new. Group video chats are also possible with many other applications. The attraction is obviously more in the exclusivity. People can only chat by invitation. The clubhouse is currently going through a phase of euphoria, writes Jochim Selzer from the Chaos computer club for Tagesspiegel, “not least because of very clever marketing”. The idea of ​​being able to “pull a person out of the audience to the stage” seems “so obvious that people wonder why it wasn’t implemented long before.”

According to the group, the number of users is around two million. That’s less than a thousandth of a Facebook number. Nevertheless, the head of Facebook Marc Zuckerberg also appeared in person at the Clubhouse. He spoke unannounced at a “good time”, a daily talk show, and spoke about the future of VR technology.

Twitter’s competing audio product already has a name. An unlimited number of people can listen in the so-called “spaces”. The Clubhouse currently has a limit of 5,000. The premises are being tested, but Twitter manager Kayvon Beykpour has just announced that it will now be offered to more users. This is only possible in the Twitter app on Apple devices.

A joke at the expense of Facebook

Beykpour responded to the news of Facebook’s plans in the blink of an eye. “I’m surprised it took you so long,” he said. In the past, Facebook more often copied the competitor’s favorite features. For example, popular stories on the Instagram photo network that Facebook bought are copied from a well-known function of its competitor Snapchat.

Weak data protection in the Clubhouse was soon criticized. Stiftung Warentest has now also explored the application. Result: location, smartphone model, type and time of use are sent to the parent company from the USA and third parties. Conversations are also not as fleeting as the focus on the spoken word might seem. Discussions are recorded and at least temporarily stored.

According to the Stiftung Warentest, Clubhouse is also currently in breach of basic EU data protection regulations. The application itself grants too extensive rights to use the data. And there’s something missing from the clubhouse: a fingerprint.

All phone numbers go to the Clubhouse

Jochim Selzer from the computer club Chaos writes that all phone numbers are sent unencrypted to the Clubhouse servers. The collective “zerforschung.org” found out by evaluating the data transfer in the Clubhouse. “You can avoid uploading the directory, which is disputed under data protection law, but then you have no way to distribute invitations,” Selzer writes. In principle, however, it does not recommend using the application.

In the People’s Republic of China, the clubhouse was completely closed on Tuesday night. The government has strict control over freedom of speech on the Internet. Other networks from the west are also not freely accessible.

Despite these failures and the still relatively low data on the use of the Clubhouse, it not only arouses the interest of the competition, but is also highly rated. Insiders estimate the value of the company at one billion US dollars, reports Reuters.

It is completely uncertain whether Twitter or Facebook with their replicas of the clubhouse will break the ground or whether the young application will meet expectations. A representative survey by OMD among 2,000 people aged 18 to 59 showed that although less than one percent used the app, almost a quarter of them had at least heard of the offer.