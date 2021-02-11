Timor-Leste and Angola among countries most vulnerable to loss of oil revenues by 2040 – Observer

Timor-Leste and Angola are among the countries considered to be the most vulnerable to the process of “decarbonization” of the world economy, with oil revenues falling by more than 40% by 2040, according to an international study.

The Carbon Tracker Initiative’s Beyond Petrostates study predicts that Timor-Leste will reach potential oil and gas revenue shortfalls of 93%, the second highest in the group of countries analyzed, behind Suriname. In the case of Angola, this potential deficit would be 76%.

The data is part of the study released this month, which analyzes the impact that reducing dependence on fossil fuels and the energy transition process will have on countries that depend on the oil sector.

The results illustrate the challenges faced by countries dependent on hydrocarbons and highlight the need for urgent political measures to help mitigate the impacts ”, considers the study.

“Reducing demand and prices for fossil fuels will have important implications for the fiscal sustainability of oil and gas producing countries,” he said.

Globally, the study points out that in an economic decarbonization scenario, the total revenues of the oil and gas sector for governments could fall by 13 billion dollars (10.72 billion euros), or more than half, over the next two decades.

To define the country risk, the authors created a “fiscal vulnerability indicator”, which combines “the potential deficit in oil and gas revenues with the current dependence on hydrocarbon revenues (% of total revenues that depend on oil and oil) gas)”.

According to this study, Timor-Leste and Angola are at “level 5” risk, with governments facing “a potential revenue shortfall of over 40%” as the “decarbonization” process advances.

Although the study places Timor-Leste among the countries with sovereign savings funds – in the case of the Timorese the Petroleum Fund – the analysis is negative when it compares the assets of this fund per capita with the “vulnerability”. revenues”.

Thus, Timor-Leste appears at level five, the most vulnerable of the countries with sovereign savings funds, when “SWF assets per capita, net of public debt” are compared to “income vulnerabilities”.

“It’s important to note that sovereign wealth funds are not the solution for everything, at least not in the long term. Even for governments that are making significant savings, persistently low oil prices would necessitate significant fiscal adjustments, ”the study said.

The result is that for all petroestates, even those with money in the bank, the time for ambitious tax reform is now, not later, ”he says.

Carbon Tracker is an independent financial think tank that develops detailed and in-depth analyzes of the impact of the energy transition on capital markets and of potential investments in fossil fuels.

Based in London, she has a team of experts from the financial, energy and legal sectors who seek to 'map both risks and opportunities for investors' as part of the process of 'decarbonizing' energy.