Volkswagen and Microsoft are working together to develop autonomous driving technologies

Most automakers choose a technological colt that they can rely on in developing their autonomous vehicles. After Toyota and Aurora, it is Volkswagen’s turn to choose Microsoft. The German automaker has just announced its upcoming collaboration with Redmond to accelerate the deployment of its autonomous driving technologies.

Automakers need web giants

It’s official: the Volkswagen Group decides to ask Microsoft to accelerate the development of its autonomous driving systems. The company announced this in a blog post published on February 11, 2021. If Volkswagen is already working on a networked vehicle with Redmond, the German manufacturer really wants to focus on autonomous vehicles this time. The idea behind this partnership is to combine Volkswagen’s know-how in the field of autonomous driving with cloud technologies from Microsoft Azure.

Volkswagen isn’t the only major automaker interested in autonomous driving technologies. For example, the Renault-Nissan group is working with Waymo on the development of autonomous driving in France. The web giants are not left out either. Microsoft has already invested $ 2 billion in Cruise, a company that specializes in autonomous vehicles.

Apple also wants its autonomous car: the Apple Car. The apple brand has not yet formalized a partnership. It seems the company is reluctant to choose the right contractor. Talks with Hyundai seem to have stalled, but Apple shouldn’t have a hard time finding a partner to build its self-driving car. A hypothetical collaboration with Nissan seems to be on the agenda.

Volkswagen sees it big

Like most automobile manufacturers, Volkswagen has big plans to become a leader in the new mobility sector. This new partnership with Microsoft should enable that to be achieved. In order to achieve this, the German manufacturer knows very well that it has to develop much more than a connected car. Autonomous driving technologies are essential for this transition.

In particular, the manufacturer plans to equip Qatar with autonomous shuttles by 2022. As part of this partnership, four brands of the Volkswagen Group will be involved: Volkswagen, Scania, MOIA and Audi Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID). The German group has set itself the task of developing all new generation public transport systems in the city of Doha.

Volkswagen is also planning to develop its own operating system, VW.OS, to connect cars from its car.software unit. A reality that, like most manufacturers, seems to be far away elsewhere. It is precisely for this reason that Volkswagen decided to team up with Microsoft to accelerate the deployment of all these technologies thanks to the American giant’s expertise in artificial intelligence and cloud.