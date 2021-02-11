The lawsuit ends arguments against Trump today. Follow the impeachment of the former US president live here – Watch

The trial of Donald Trump, indicted and charged with “incitement to insurgency” for having encouraged his supporters to fight the victory of Joe Biden within minutes of the violent invasion of the United States, continues Thursday in the US Senate . Capitolio, January 6, in which five people died. You can follow the session here.

The trial will take place Thursday on day three – and the prosecution team, made up of a group of Democratic congressmen, are expected to conclude arguments today.

The first day of trial on Tuesday was marked by a debate over the constitutionality of the case itself, after Trump’s defense argued the former president could no longer be tried because he no longer served no post where he could be detained without resources. However, after nearly four hours of debate, the senators finally decided (with 56 votes for and 44 against) that the Senate had jurisdiction and that, therefore, the trial could proceed.

On the second day, Wednesday, the prosecution team began making their case, seeking to establish a direct connection between the ex-president’s speech and the Capitol invasion – using unpublished footage retrieved from the system video surveillance of the building, to show the senators what really happened that day in January.

