On the death of Marcelino da Mata, the highest ranking army officer – Observer

Marcelino da Mata boasted of being the most decorated officer in the Portuguese army. Is not anymore; died on Wednesday. An order of the rook and sword, three 1st class war crosses, a 2nd class and 3rd class war cross, were the decorations upon which the honor was based. All conquered during an intense operational life of twelve years in the forests of Guinea to fight the PAIGC.

In an interview I gave you a few years ago, I started with a basic question: what had led an inked Guinean like him to fight the PAIGC, the flag of so many? Guineans like him in the cause of the independence of Guinea? The answer he seemed to have on the tip of his tongue was quick and simple: he was not the only one and all of those who, like him, followed this path, because they considered themselves Portuguese. A Portuguese from Guinea had the “duty” to fight the PAIGC, he added.

In his case, however, there had been another personal reason for revenge, as he insisted on making it clear. In 1962, an armed group of the PAIGC killed her father, as well as a sister, named Quinta da Mata, who was eight months pregnant. The desperate mother fled to Bissau where, at the time, he would come to perform the compulsory military service that was typical of that time.

The sense of mission with which he faces military service leads him to volunteer for a command course. He is also attracted by the clothing of this special corps of troops. He passes with a good classification and will soon be part of a group of commandos, the first to operate in Guinea, whose commander is Alferes Sousa Saraiva. Marcelino, one of the 25 members of the group, then had the rank of 1st corporal.

His operational life as a command began in 1964 when he participated in Operation Trident which took place on the island of Como, under the command of Commander Alpoim Calvão – of whom he spoke, still bearing in his expression, as “the most valiant” Portuguese soldier who crossed Guinea. Then he put the names of António Ramos, Carlos Azeredo, Carlos Fabião and Lobato Faria on the list.

As part of Ensign Saraiva’s command group, he also took part in other conventional operations, such as that in Canchafá, north of Pirada, in which his performance earned him the promotion of Furriel, by distinction. But it will be as commander of the special groups, first the “Roncos”, by Farim, then the “Avengers”, who will come to distinguish themselves and to acquire a fame. Soon he will become 2nd sergeant and then teach.

They were small groups, maximum 20 men, with great mobility; they acted in civilian clothes or with disguises adapted to the circumstances and this should leave no trace, especially when the targets to be reached were located in Senegal or the Republic of Guinea. Setting up ambushes, assaults, mines and sabotage – these were the most common actions. In total, more than a thousand. He was never hurt.

The operation that kept “fond memories”, he said, however, was the rescue of a pilot, Lieutenant Miguel Pessoa, who had ejected from a Fiat G-91 fighter after the aircraft was hit in the tail by a “Strella”. The Guiledje corridor into which the lieutenant was to fall was an area infiltrated by the PAIGC. There was no time to waste to keep it from falling into your hands. After a night of progress in the forest, the “Avengers” of Marcelino da Mata, reinforced by a group of parachutists, find the injured pilot and come to his rescue.

The PAIGC blamed Marcelino da Mata and his group – especially his “work”. I treated him as bloodthirsty and traitor. He denied the epithets, revealing to me that he had taken a bugle, Putna, to operations with the bizarre function of announcing to the opponent the start of his operations. “Djunto”, the name under which treated a small man who accompanied him for the interview, confirms the feat. He was her assistant in the “Avengers”. So I was still looking at him.

On April 25, 1974, he was stationed with his group in Gadamael, when battalion commander Aldeia Formosa told him, in a flash, that “the war is over”. He no longer needed to continue his operations to locate and attack the PAIGC bases or to persecute the itinerant groups of “terrorists”, as they were treated the day before (but they quickly ceased to be).

As revolutionary ardor progresses in the Metropolis (anti-colonialism is one of its main nourishment), Marcelino da Mata sees his past and his history turning more and more against himself. On May 12, 1974, he left Bissau for Lisbon, but for that he had to count on the complicity of the last commander of the air base and his friend, then Colonel Martins Rodrigues.

The times you live on from there are in bad memory. He says he was treated “like a dog” by revolutionaries and new revolutionaries who saw him as an obstacle or an intruder. He was linked to the MDLP and it cost him a lot of trouble like being arrested and tortured. It was not until 1980 that the saga ended. He was reinstated and promoted to captain (graduated to lieutenant colonel). The empire and the stitches it was weaving were falling further and further behind.

