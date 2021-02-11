Pope appoints bishop from Brazil who was an active voice in northern Mozambique – Observer

Pope Francis has appointed Luiz Fernando Lisboa, who since 2013 was bishop of the diocese of Pemba, in northern Mozambique, as bishop of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, in Brazil, the Mozambique Episcopal Conference announced on Thursday.

The ecclesiastical entity is grateful to have counted “from the year 2013 until very recently” with a “great missionary from Brazil as bishop” in the province of Cabo Delgado, we read in a press release.

Luiz Fernando Lisboa returns to his home country after being one of the most active voices locally and internationally in the humanitarian crisis facing northern Mozambique due to attacks by armed groups in this natural gas-rich region , but where poverty is raging.

According to a diocesan source in Lusa this Thursday, Luiz Fernando Lisboa is in Brazil and should return to Pemba at the end of the month for farewell. Pope Francis has, however, appointed António Juliasse Ferreira Sandramo, auxiliary bishop of Maputo, as apostolic administrator of Pemba.

Armed violence in the northern province of Mozambique, home to Africa’s largest private multinational investment in the exploitation of natural gas, is causing a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without housing or food. on the provincial capital, Pemba. Some of the raids have been claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State since 2019.

