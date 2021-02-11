The United Nations launched the selection process for the next Secretary-General – Observer

The United Nations has already started the official process of selecting the organization’s next Secretary-General, asking the 193 member states to submit possible names of candidates for the post, currently held by the former Portuguese Prime Minister António Guterres.

The five-year term of Guterres, who succeeded the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General in January 2017, ends at the end of this year on December 31.

Hailed by the 193 Member States of the United Nations General Assembly for the post of Secretary General on October 13, 2016, António Guterres announced last January his desire to serve a second five-year term for the period 2022-2026.

In 75 years of life at the United Nations, only the Egyptian Boutros Boutros-Ghali (Secretary General of the United Nations between January 1992 and December 1996) has not been renewed.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The “first step” in the process was taken on Friday, when the current President of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir, and British Ambassador to the organization, Barbara Woodward, sent a joint letter. in the United States to open the nomination period for candidates.

The British representation had this responsibility because the United Kingdom (a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and with a veto right) assumes this month the rotating presidency of this higher body of the United Nations.

According to the American Associated Press (AP), the Ambassador of Honduras to the UN, Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake, also sent a letter to all member states of the organization, recalling that to date, he there has never been a secretary general. and ask countries to “nominate women candidates”.

I am writing this communication from a position of conviction, in which the defense of equal rights makes a difference by creating a fair and equitable organization and by opening up opportunities for women around the world, ”said l Ambassador of Honduras.

A 2015 General Assembly resolution, which was adopted by consensus, changed the rules for selecting the United Nations Secretary General. The process, once marked by great secrecy, has become more open and transparent.

The resolution allowed member states of the international organization to have access, for the first time, to information on all candidates, including their curriculum vitae, and to question them in open court.

Just before Christmas, a group of 25 countries from all regions of the world, referred to as the “Consistency, Accountability and Transparency Group”, wrote to the General Assembly and the Security Council to request the selection process for the next secretary general to meet “At least” the transparency standards of the 2015 resolution and the involvement of the 193 UN member states.

In 2016, Guterres’ election turned out to be a disappointment for supporters of the idea of ​​having a woman at the head of the UN, who hoped to break the total male dominance of the post, but also for countries Eastern Europe. , a region that has never had a secretary general.

The General Assembly elects the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the United Nations Security Council, the highest body due to its ability to adopt binding resolutions. Among the 15 member states that make up this body, the support of the five permanent members (with veto power) – the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France – is crucial.

In the 2016 race, a group of 13 candidates stood for election: seven women and six men. The General Assembly held open talks with each of them, sessions where ambassadors from all countries were able to ask questions.

In total, six consultations took place in the Security Council between July and October, all chaired by António Guterres. The current selection process is the first, according to the rules set out in the resolution of 2015, in which the incumbent seeks re-election, pending the possible presentation of other candidates.

In the joint letter, Volkan Bozkir and Barbara Woodward said that “the post of Secretary General is of great importance, which demands the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity and a firm commitment to the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations ”.

Representatives stressed that applicants should have “proven leadership and management skills, extensive experience in international relations and strong diplomatic, communication and multilingual skills.”

The same letter underlined that António Guterres “has indicated (his) availability to meet the expectations of Member States in terms of transparency and inclusion with the presentation of a vision program. [planeamento] and participating in an informal dialogue with Member States ”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already approved António Guterres for a second term. Germany has also made public its support for the current UN Secretary General. In the letter, Woodward and Bozkir also said informal talks with potential candidates will take place before the Security Council begins the selection process in May or June.