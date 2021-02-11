European Commission urges Portugal to ‘make good use of recovery funds’ – Observer

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, on Thursday urged Portugal to “make good use” of Community funds post-crisis of Covid-19, hoping that they can be a “positive contribution” to the economic growth of countries, especially in the tourism sector.

On the positive side, Portugal is working on its recovery and resilience plan. Making good use of this plan can make a positive contribution to the growth of Portugal, compared to what we foresee in these forecasts ”, said Paolo Gentiloni, in an interview with Lusa agency and other European media. in Brussels.

In this interview after the publication of the winter macroeconomic forecast – in which the European Commission forecast a 4.1% growth in Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP), a downward revision of the forecast of 5.4% made in November – the official underlined the great potential of the recovery plan ”.

However, Paolo Gentiloni admitted “major problems linked to the structure of the Portuguese economy”, given the heavy dependence on foreign tourism.

One of the factors is that 8% of Portugal’s GDP is linked to foreign tourism, which is really exceptional ”, noted the official.

However, Paolo Gentiloni wondered: “Will we have a resumption of foreign tourism? Yes, without a doubt, but it is difficult to predict when this will happen, because to revive foreign tourism, it is necessary to ensure that the vaccination process advances, but also that the vaccines are able to limit infections and, until ‘at present, there is no scientific evidence on this issue yet’.

According to the European Commissioner, “this unknown, linked to international travel and foreign tourism, is important for Portugal”. The Italian official also stressed that “in the second half of this year there will be a gradual easing of restrictive measures”.

And the benchmark that we have considered is that in 2022 there will only be very limited sectoral measures, ”he concluded.

In the interim macroeconomic winter forecast released on Thursday, the European Commission expects summer 2021 to be better for European tourism than 2020, but does not expect the sector to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels this year, after Portugal. most affected.

In the document, the community executive underlines that “planning uncertainty can also have a major impact in 2021, in particular for areas normally reached by air transport”.

It is expected that extra-community travel will take longer to recover and, therefore, urban tourism will have an additional impact, ”says the institution.

Regarding tourism income, “they will continue to be affected” this year because it is these same foreign tourists who “generally spend more per day”, he says.

According to the data presented by the institution in the forecast, Portugal was the sixth country in the EU with the largest decrease in the total number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in 2020 compared to the previous year, which amounted to at -61% (total of 30 million) in total and -74% (total of 14 million) in the case of non-residents. Worse than Portugal only Greece, Malta, Ireland, Spain and Cyprus.

Regarding regional tourism performance between January and December 2020, the Lisbon region was the most affected in the country by the pandemic, with a drop of more than 70%.