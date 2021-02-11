Presidency of the EU. Costa signs recovery mechanism regulation in Brussels – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Prime Minister António Costa, representing the Council of the European Union, will sign in Brussels on Friday the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism, approved this week by the European Parliament.

According to a note released by the office of the head of government, Costa will sign the regulation that launches what is the pillar of the European Union’s recovery plan in the face of the Covid-19 crisis in a brief ceremony to be held in European Parliament in Brussels at 10:20 am local time (9:20 am in Lisbon).

Prior to that, António Costa will have a brief meeting with the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the three leaders participating in a joint press conference that will take place immediately after the ceremony. signing of the regulations. The European Parliament this week approved the regulation creating the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the main pillar of the European Union (EU) recovery plan to deal with the socio-economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic .

In a vote held on Tuesday evening, the result of which was announced by the President of the Assembly, David Sassoli, at the start of Wednesday’s session in Brussels, the mechanism received a favorable vote of 582 deputies, 40 against and 69 abstentions. With this consent from the European Parliament, the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism will enter into force in the second half of this month.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Member States will then be able to start formally submitting their national recovery and resilience plans to access funds, after having been assessed by the European Commission and adopted by the Council, currently under the Portuguese Presidency.

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to tackle the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the “ NextGenerationEU ”.

Immediately after the approval of the European Parliament, António Costa turned to the social network Twitter to greet him “warmly” and to reinforce the call to Member States to present their national plans as soon as possible.

I warmly welcome the approval today by @Europarl_EN of the Regulation on the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. The way for its rapid entry into force remains open, allowing the presentation of national recovery plans as soon as possible.

– António Costa (@antoniocostapm) February 10, 2021

In his message, the Prime Minister of Portugal, the country which presides over the Council of the European Union until June, added that “it is urgent to put into practice a fair, green and digital recovery”.