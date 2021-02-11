Navalny. Russia vows to respond to new EU sanctions – Observer

Russia has warned the European Union (EU) against retaliation in the event of 27 new sanctions against Moscow, recognized after the arrest of opponent Alexei Navanly and crackdown on protesters demanding his release.

I would like to warn our European partners of any new reckless initiative. It will inexorably be followed, as you understand, by a proportional response, ”Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

The Russian official referred to the ongoing discussions in Brussels on new sanctions against the Kremlin. “It is absolutely unacceptable to use human rights and democratic principles as geopolitical instruments,” Zakharova added.

Navalny. The opponent returned to Germany

On Tuesday, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said he would recommend the European Council to adopt new sanctions after his controversial visit to Moscow, between the 4th and the 6th of this month, coinciding with the expulsion of three European diplomats. Relations between the EU and Russia have deteriorated in recent years due to numerous disputes, in particular related to the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, most recently over the Navalny affair.

Brussels called for the release of the opponent, detained since his return to Russia on January 17 after an attempted poisoning last summer, and condemned the crackdown on protests for his release in late January and early February.

Borrell is expected to submit sanctions proposals to EU foreign ministers at their February 22 meeting.