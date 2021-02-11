The strong impact of the new wave in Portugal is a challenge for the economy, according to Brussels – Observer

The European Commissioner for the Economy said that the “strong impact” of the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal is “a challenge” for the country’s economic recovery this year, after a year 2020 “less bad than planned”.

We are aware that Portugal, in the second part of this second wave, has been strongly affected by the pandemic and of course it is a challenge ”, declared Paolo Gentiloni, during an interview with the Lusa and d other European media in Brussels.

In this interview after the publication of the winter macroeconomic forecast, in which the European Commission forecast a 4.1% growth in Portuguese gross domestic product (GDP), a downward revision of the forecast of 5.4% made in November, the official noted that there are still “some aspects common to almost all European countries at present” given the upsurge in infections and the adoption of new restrictions to contain the pandemic.

“The message of these forecasts, in short, is that we have had a less bad year 2020 than expected, but we are entering 2021 with lower growth than expected,” said Paolo Gentiloni. And he illustrated that “the decline in growth for 2020 was significant in Portugal, but some European countries were in a worse situation than the -7.6% recorded in Portugal”.

The European Commissioner insisted that “2020 was difficult” for Portugal, but there were “other European countries which were more affected”. In general, Paolo Gentiloni noted that the European Union economy experienced “negative growth in the last quarter, with a few exceptions”.

And we will probably experience negative growth in the first quarter of this year, ”he concluded in this interview with Lusa and other European media.

The European Commission forecast for Portugal’s first quarter GDP, down 2.1%, is the worst in the entire European Union, according to forecasts released today, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg having no quarterly data available. The 2.1% decline in the first quarter is expected to be followed by GDP increases of 1.8%, 4.1% and 0.8% in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Across the European Union as a whole, the decline is expected to be 0.8% in the first quarter, and in the eurozone, it is expected to be 0.9%. For the year as a whole, the European Commission expects Portuguese GDP growth of 4.1%, a downward revision of the forecast of 5.4% made in November.

The community executive also returned today to revise downwards the pace of the economic recovery in Europe this year, which “remains in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic”, estimating that the euro area will grow by 3 , 8% and the European Union 3.7%.