Tokyo 2020. Olympic committee president resigns after sexist comments – Observer

The president of the Tokyo2020 Olympic Committee announced his resignation Thursday after making offensive comments about women last week during an open press meeting.

On this occasion, Yoshiro Mori felt that meetings with many women tended to be prolonged because they spoke a lot and found it difficult to be concise. “Board meetings with many women present are taking too long. If the number of female members increases and the intervention time is not limited, it will be more difficult to conclude them, which is irritating, ”he said.

The head of the organizing committee for the next edition of the Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequently apologized for the statements the following day. “I recognize that the comments during the meeting with the Japanese Olympic Committee were contrary to the Olympic spirit. I’m sorry, ”Mori said last Thursday.

Despite the apologies, the comments led to a barrage of criticism on social media, with calls for Mori to resign, accusing him of discrimination against women. Some competition sponsors, including Toyota, have also spoken out against the former Japanese prime minister.

At the time, Mori refused to leave the post, due to controversy, but added: “If everyone tells me I’m bothering them, then I should think about it.” This situation is now confirmed. Yoshiro Mori is expected to officially resign at a special Olympic committee meeting scheduled for Friday.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT