Information “against national interests”. China bans BBC World News broadcasts for “breaking the law” – The …

The Chinese audiovisual regulator announced Thursday that it had banned the broadcast of BBC World News, saying that the content of the international television network “seriously” violated the laws in force in the country.

In a statement, the official said that the television station, which broadcasts without interruption, does not respect the principle that “the information must be truthful and fair”, and “is not contrary to the national interests of China”.

As a result, the entity “does not allow the BBC to continue broadcasting in China”.

In an almost immediate reaction, the British public broadcasting group was “disappointed” by the decision of the Chinese authorities.

“We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this step,” said a spokesperson for the BBC.

“The BBC is the world’s most trusted news broadcaster. He tackles problems around the world with honesty, impartiality and without fear or favor, ”said the spokesperson for the British channel.