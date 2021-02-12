In Dubai I was safer than here – Observe

For 18 days, I have been working abroad. God knows what I’ve been through these days, being away from home, away from family. These were days of distress, always surprised waiting for bad news, anxious to know how my daughter had recovered from Covid. He has recovered well.

A priori, having had Covid in November, I am still immune, but when I am away, the fear of falling ill increases, with the aggravation of being abroad.

Traveling is part of the profession I have chosen and with Europe at a standstill, I had to travel to other markets to fight for a better future for my family, for myself and for the company that employs me.

Back in Lisbon, just two hours from the end, I was overwhelmed with tremendous sadness: how is it possible that I feel more secure in Dubai than at home?

The difference is that in the United Arab Emirates there is leadership and the rules are enforced. Whether it’s because the police are in charge or because there is social pressure to comply:

You do not enter Lisbon on board the Emirates plane bound for Dubai without presenting a negative Covid-19 PCR test, carried out no more than 96 hours before departure; You don’t walk down the street without a mask; Social distance is maintained and daily life is organized so that it is so; Public transport is reinforced; To travel to other parts of the country, no document is required to authorize travel. You must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed within a maximum of 72 hours.

What a contrast to Europe, where I traveled to Luxembourg twice last year and neither on the way home nor on the way back was needed to test for Covid-19.

Coming from Dubai, I also need to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test, performed no later than 72 hours before departure. It’s easy to do, it costs a third of the price in Portugal, and it can be done at any post of the Dubai Health Authority, which exists in the main shopping malls in the city or in dozens of clinics and drive-in parks.

Today, I am really angry with those who govern us, anxious to have those who direct us, disillusioned in whom I trust, not only at national level, but also at European level.

Until February 1, in the United Arab Emirates, a country of about 9.4 million people, more than 3.4 million doses of the vaccine had been administered, about 10 times more than in Portugal. And it’s not because there is more or less money in the Emirates. This is because over there there are those who lead and understand that shutting down the country is not an option.

The conditions were created to control Covid-19 so that the country does not come to a complete stop. And until this week, it hasn’t stopped. Restaurants, hotels, offices, stores are open, without over-the-counter sales, but at the counter.

All because the region has been preparing for months.

Honestly, in Dubai, in addition to being more protected, I felt less deceived and with more freedom than in Portugal.

