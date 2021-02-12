European Environment Agency warns climate change will change agriculture on continent – Observer

Climate change will modify agricultural conditions and increase plagues in Europe, production areas will change and yields and prices will be more variable, predicts a study published on Wednesday by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

According to the document, cultivation methods, international trade and regional markets will also be affected, although there are no plans to reduce production until at least 2050.

The study warns that while the European Union (EU) is self-sufficient in cereals and vegetables, it is necessary to take into account the vulnerability to imported tropical products, or to animal feed.

For this reason, recommends the AEA, it is necessary to diversify trade, involving more countries and modifying the forms of imports, to avoid the risks of supply disruption. Public policies can help by reducing demand for vulnerable products, including products associated with high environmental pressures, and the EU should devote more support to international adaptation to climate change.

The study, commissioned by the AEA, combines information on the impacts of global climate change on agricultural production with information on the EU’s import profile and vulnerability to climate change in countries of origin. products.

Agriculture, according to the AEA, is one of the sectors most sensitive to climate change, as it depends on soil types, climate and biodiversity and is affected by rainfall, humidity and temperature. Climate change can lead to more and different pests and alter pollinator behavior, crop growth and land use change.

Citing studies conducted over the past 10 years, the EEA warns of declining maize and wheat production and considers that climate change has negatively affected the productivity of major crops in Europe.

He says that over the next decade, the global food supply capacity must be maintained as demand increases, which may change in the long term, as climate change affects productivity and “dramatically increases” the prices of food. products.

Europe, says the AEA, will not have “immediate food security problems” due to climate change, but it is heavily dependent on products like soybeans and corn, cocoa, coffee or bananas, palm oil, beet or cane sugar, products imported from few countries (Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil or the United States), making this area more vulnerable.