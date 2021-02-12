A manifesto calls for the “immediate dismissal” of Pablo Iglesias for not believing in democracy – Observer

A manifesto, signed by several party leaders, calls for the immediate dismissal of Pablo Iglesias, vice-president of the Spanish government, for “not believing in democratic dignity” in Spain and for “damaging the image of the country” to abroad, El World newspaper reported.

“If your resignation does not take place, the electoral cost that the Socialist Party may suffer will be the lowest [dos problemas]. We should be more concerned with the precedent of bringing to the government a person whose only known virtue is demagoguery and whose only vocation is the facade ”, write the signatories of the manifesto.

Spanish democracy cannot allow the presence of an arsonist in the Council of Ministers. Given the history, the responsibility of whoever appointed him will remain. “

Joaquín Leguina and Nicólas Redondo Terreros, former socialist ministers, are two of the promoters of the manifesto, published on the constitutionalist platform “La España que congregando”, already signed by 194 other signatories. Signatories also include Manuel Valls, the French Prime Minister, other former socialist ministers, members of Ciudadanos and the PP.

There is no recognition of an achievement, no commendable effort on the part of Mr. Iglesias in the performance of his duties. “

Manifest [completo]

“Throughout its history, the Spanish democracy has had good, bad and mediocre leaders, adequate and vulgar, exemplary and corrupt. Leaders with a sense of state and leaders who place their interests above the common good. What he had never had, until now, was a leader who did not believe in the democratic dignity of his country and therefore cast an affront to citizenship and discredit the name of the country in the world. Spain. A leader who sided with crime.

We refer to the current Vice-President and Minister of Social Affairs of the Spanish government, Pablo Iglesias Turrión. The indignation was already painful to compare the situation of Carles Puigdemont and his comfortable thermal stay in Brussels, escaped from Spanish justice after his failed attack on the constitutional order, with that of thousands of compatriots who found themselves in exile , almost always miserable, many of the atrocious times after Franco’s victory. The reaction of disgust then felt by Spanish society, and in particular the part which could have been more ideologically linked, should have given rise to a moment of reflection for Mr Iglesias and for those who appointed him vice-president and the have maintained in government. Far from it, the always vice-president allows himself, in full Catalan election, to declare that in Spain “there is no situation of full democratic normality”, undermining the image of our country at a time when its Democratic powers are challenged in due course by a foreign minister. In this way, disloyalty is added to the wound, with their own colleagues in government, with all state institutions and with the vast majority of Spaniards, who continue to believe in the democracy born in 1978, always ready for changes and reforms that improve, making it more inclusive and participatory.

The torrential intellectual and moral vulgarity that Mr. Iglesias has disseminated in his political career deserves a detailed inventory which we will not do here. We admit, however, that he never cheated on anyone. He always presented himself for what he is: a person socialized in resentment and unable to understand the historical significance and moral height of the gesture of reconciliation among the Spaniards who, in a Transition he despises, founded our regime of democratic coexistence. Breaking this embrace between the Spaniards has always been his stated goal. Slaps to victims of terror and flattery from criminals are part, without shadows or cover-ups, of their rare baggage. As on this occasion when, asking for the applause of the fanatics, he praised the perspicacity of ETA, for having been the first to “ realize ” that our Constitution of 78, simple “ piece of paper ” in its terms , had brought no democracy. worthy of the name, which implicitly underpins ETA’s long history of terror. No, Pablo Iglesias has not deceived anyone, although it is worth asking why he is part of the government of a state that he himself does not consider to be fully democratic and of a nation that he considers artificial and oppressive (whose name, “ Spain ”, as he admitted, it costs to pronounce). If he truly believes Spain is not a democracy, his duty is to courageously fight the government as a member of the opposition, sacrificing his generous vice president payroll in the name of his ideals.

But the sham of those who aspire to rule a country they despise is a curiosity that should not bother us. What interests us is his presence in the Spanish government, at the invitation of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party. [PSOE], after the then candidate, Pedro Sánchez, denied the intention to form a government with the United We can, during the election campaign, precisely because the presence of the churches in the cabinet is the cornerstone of the way. Well, the experiment is over. There is no recognition of an achievement, no commendable effort on the part of Mr. Iglesias in the performance of his duties. Making unforgivable statements and watching TV shows in the meantime seems to be the only content in your portfolio and your “big goal” for the legislature.

Therefore, we call for the immediate removal of Vice President Iglesias. Pathetic attempts to excuse his conduct undermine the whole of government – a collegial body, remember. If your resignation does not take place, the electoral cost that the Socialist Party may incur will be the lowest [dos problemas]. We should be more concerned with the precedent of bringing into government a person whose only known virtue is demagoguery and whose only vocation is facade. Words have consequences. Spanish democracy cannot allow the presence of an arsonist in the Council of Ministers. Given the history, the responsibility of whoever appointed him will remain. “