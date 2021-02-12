Eurobarometer. The pandemic strengthens the positive image of the European Union – Observer

The pandemic and its impact have reinforced the positive image that citizens have of the European Union, the Portuguese being the second most flattering, concludes the European Parliament Eurobarometer. Held between November and December 2020, with more than 27,000 respondents from the 27 EU Member States, the Parlometer 2020 (Eurobarometer of the European Parliament) analyzes the perceptions and perspectives of European citizens on their lives, their countries and the Community institutions.

In October last year, four in ten respondents admitted that the pandemic had already had a financial impact on their lives, with 27% predicting that in the future. Half predict their financial situation will not improve next year, and 24% really think it will get worse.

The numbers get worse if the question is about national economies: more than half of respondents (53%) predict that the situation will be worse in a year. According to the survey, at the end of last year, uncertainty was the most prevalent feeling among Europeans, who expressed unprecedented levels of helplessness, fear, anger and frustration. The study concludes that “the economic impact of the pandemic is increasing,” said Philip Schulmeister, head of the European Parliament’s public opinion monitoring unit, who presented the main findings of the survey during a previous session for journalists.

In this context, half of the respondents have a ‘positive image’ of the EU, which represents an increase of ten points compared to 2019, and even consider that the EU is going more in the right direction than its countries (39 % versus 33%). Union membership is considered “a good thing” by 63% of respondents, a record percentage since 2007, but that does not mean carte blanche.

The survey underlines that there is “a clear appreciation of the EU as a space to seek and adopt solutions to the crisis”. However, “while there is clear general support for the EU as a whole, there is also a large majority who want the European Union to change the way it operates.” Just over two in ten respondents think the EU is doing well, an assessment the survey authors consider essential for the conference on the future of Europe to be launched during the Portuguese presidency of the Council of Europe. ‘EU, this semester.

Almost half of respondents question European leadership (45%), a percentage that drops to 36% among respondents aged 16 to 24. While there is greater support for the EU as a global actor, reinforced by the response to the pandemic, the majority of citizens are not satisfied and demand reforms (44%). Almost three-quarters (72%) believe that the EU’s stimulus package will help national economies recover from the adverse effects of the pandemic faster.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the European response seem to have strengthened citizens’ conviction that the EU is the right place to find solutions,” the study points out, noting that 66% of those questioned are optimistic about the future of the Union.

The same cannot be said for the more immediate future, with Europeans having little hope that the situation will improve next year. Asked by Lusa, Philip Schulmeister said that the biggest difference between the countries of Northern and Southern Europe is that in the former “the expectation of the EU’s response is higher”, while the seconds have “the perception that people have the pandemic”. According to the survey, there is still a “significant gap between West and East” in how people anticipate how their living conditions will change in the coming year.

The most pessimistic are Slovakia, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovenia, with rates between 43 and 35 percent. At the other extreme, only 7% of Danes and Dutch share pessimism.

Perception worsens if the individual situation evolves towards the national economic situation, almost two-thirds of citizens of Latvia, France and the Czech Republic are pessimistic about next year, while 42% of Maltese and 39% of Irish expect the national economy to improve. This concern influences the political priorities and fundamental values ​​of citizens: almost half consider that the fight against poverty and social inequalities should be the main priority (48%), followed by terrorism and organized crime, access universal education and environmental protection.

Solidarity between Member States reached for the first time the podium of fundamental values, in third place, after having defended human rights and equality between women and men. The European Parliament is also stronger than ever, 63% would like it to have a “more important role”. However, while more than half of respondents agree that European democracy works (56%), 51% consider that their voice does not count.

Asked about the influence of the date on which the survey was carried out, when the Covid-19 vaccines were announced, Philip Schulmeister said he had no data on this, but admitted that it could have had an impact on the positive image of the European Union and that growing dissatisfaction with the way in which the public authorities manage the pandemic, namely the vaccination campaigns, may produce slightly different results later on.

Also, the conclusion of the UK exit negotiations and US presidential elections “may have an impact on European public opinion” that this survey does not yet measure.