UN postpones Angola’s exit from least developed country status until 2024 – Observer

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution that postpones Angola’s rise from the least developed country category to 2024, with the UN, the European Union and the United States reiterating their support for the country.

The resolution that postpones Angola’s transition from Least Developed Country (LDC) to Middle Income Country (LMR) until 2024 was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, with the title “Extension of the preparatory period preceding the withdrawal of Angola from the Least Developed Country Category ”.

The rise of the Angola category was scheduled for February 2021, but is now postponed for three years, due to the socio-economic vulnerability of the country, the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, for several consecutive years. of “recurring economic recession” and lack of diversification according to the resolution, consulted by the Lusa agency.

The United States spoke during the session, pledging to work with the international community to strengthen “a sustainable economic recovery for Angola and other less developed countries.”

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

We reaffirm the importance of our relationship with Angola and understand the continued and devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the multi-year recession, ”said the representative of the United States.

The European Union has declared its “full support” for the Angolan government to update the national development strategy and its national strategy for a smooth transition, as requested by the UN. “We are aware of the particular challenges facing Angola in the context of its withdrawal from LDC status, in particular the diversification of the economy and the reduction of inequalities”, said the representative of the European Union.

The EU wished Angola a “successful and sustainable” development process, seeing the category increase in 2024 as a way to achieve Agenda 2030 (Sustainable Development Goals, defined by the UN).

The European Union will continue to support Angola in its progress towards its graduation and beyond, in a perspective of sustainable development, by maintaining a close political dialogue ”, declared the diplomat.

The resolution was presented by Guinea-Conakry, as chair of the group of co-sponsors, the intergovernmental organization of developing countries Group of 77 and China. The representative of Guinea said, in his speech to the General Assembly, that the perception of graduation should be changed: “The graduation of the PMA is not an end, but an important step in the journey of a country towards sustainable development, resilience and self-sufficiency, ”he maintained.

According to Guinea, the international community wants countries to move forward with confidence, exercising national ownership (authority over development policies and activities and articulating the development program), “to make graduation harmonious and irreversible”. According to the representative of Guinea, 11 countries are on track to progress in the category, but the world is still far from the target of half of the least developed countries (there are currently 46) during the decade 2020 -2030.

The extraordinary challenges and shock to the global system caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the development challenges facing LDCs and reversed many years of progress, resulting in possible long-term damage, ”said the representative of Guinea, the country which chairs the Group of 77.

In the resolution adopted and consulted by the Lusa agency, the General Assembly “reiterates its invitation to Angola to prepare, during the three additional years between the adoption of this resolution and its withdrawal from the category of least advanced, its national strategy for transition “.

The United Nations General Assembly, made up of 193 member states, “expresses its deep concern at the prolonged economic recession facing Angola and the socio-economic vulnerabilities exacerbated by the global crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic. 19 ”.

This resolution took into account the six consecutive years of “recurrent economic recession” and the fact that Angola “continues to be very vulnerable to price fluctuations” in the market, being a “less developed country dependent on raw materials” , according to the document .