Cultural war served in socialist fashion – Observer

There was a time when the left could be anything but American. In Portugal, for example, they were French, Russian or even Chinese: this means that the majority copied Parisian fashions, one part (the Communists) received orders from the Soviet Union, and, after a certain time, another part he thought he was inspired by Mao’s China (in fact his Maoism was nothing more than a Parisian counterfeit). In the United States, there was no profit. The American left was even religious and anti-communist, much to the perplexity of our progressives. The USA represented only evil in all its aspects: the consumer society, the alienation of workers, economic and military imperialism.

All of that has changed over the past thirty years. French is no longer the language of the intellectual of the left, the Soviet Union has disappeared and China is now another face of “neoliberal globalization”. Without an alternative, the left has become American. And when she became American, she also became a university student, because in the United States it is in universities that leftism is made. As in the past, it is also a question of overthrowing the “system”, that is to say capitalism and liberal democracy, conceived as the facades of an oppressive power. Only this power is no longer defined by social class, but by race and sex. And so, to destroy it, it is less important to nationalize the lands and factories than to change memories, destroy symbols and remake identities, in order to overturn the alleged racial and sexual hierarchy that is maintained by these memories, symbols and identities. Sometimes all of this appears to the public consciousness as an eccentricity – the “political correctness madness”. But it is wrong to take this movement lightly. Behind this so-called “madness” there is a repressive infrastructure, the “culture of cancellation”, organized to intimidate, stigmatize, exclude and silence – in universities, in the press, in the publishing world, on social media and in many workplaces.

Instead of the old “class struggle”, the left is now engaged in the “culture war”. One of its aspects is the criminalization of the past: in 1800 or 1500, those who lived during this time did not think like an American leftist teacher nor did they have their habits? This difference was once called “history”. Now it’s called “crime”. Yes, according to these cultural war fighters, it is only for crime that the past is not the same as the present. And for this reason, everything to do with this past must be relentlessly exposed and demolished, until we cleanse our righteous present from the stains of our wicked predecessors. Your books must stop being read, your music must stop being played, your pictures must stop being seen, monuments that remind you of you must be destroyed, etc. Only then can a new humanity, pure and just, egalitarian and unprejudiced, emerge from the depravity of the past.

According to the “class struggle” it was said that he never went on vacation. From the “culture war”, we learned last year that there is no confinement. Thus, among the statistics of the pandemic, we have seen the American radical left very busy demolishing statues, vandalizing monuments and erasing names. Usually associated with slavery or Confederation from 1861-1865. As expected, the lefts of other countries followed the fashion. In England, statues have also been dismantled and attacked, including that of Winston Churchill. The case of Churchill gives the idea that, if this iconoclasm had carte blanche, it could survive: obviously nothing, because it is still possible, to condemn a man born almost 150 years ago, to find him an act today. or a heterodox opinion, even that this was the man who led the resistance against Nazism.

Here, this American leftism began with the statue of Father António Vieira, in Largo Trindade Coelho, in Lisbon, which pointed out to many people his ignorance rather than his ideology. But it is a mistake to underestimate this movement. In the 80s and 90s, the history of ancient “discoveries and conquests” was officially resuscitated as a history of contacts between peoples, of “meetings between them”, of “exchanges of cultures”. This was the philosophy of the National Commission for the Celebrations of the Discoveries and the 1998 Lisbon International Exhibition. Over the past decade, however, the Americanization of the Portuguese university has brought about the same generation that in the years 90, was enthusiastic about “the exchange of cultures” to redesign the “empire” as a kind of intercontinental Auschwitz, where there will have been only slavery and genocide. It is not, in fact, difficult to make the entire Portuguese past an immeasurably monstrous thing: just forget that in this world everyone – from the Christian king to the Muslim sultan, or from the American Inca to the African soba – invaded, conquered, converted, captured or enslaved whenever he had the opportunity. But this is how this story begins to be taught: the Portuguese of the 16th century would have been Nazis among peoples who, on the contrary, were already in the phase of peaceful coexistence of a Unesco conference. This is what the coordinator of the Bloco de Esquerda seems to believe, for example.

It was therefore legitimate to suspect that there was a desire to purify the choice of the city hall of Lisbon, controlled by a left-wing majority, to eliminate the vegetal arrangements which on the lawns of Praça do Império, since 1961, represent the crosses. of Christ. and Avis and the coats of arms of the districts of Portugal and the then eight Portuguese Overseas Provinces. In 2016, at the Lisbon Municipal Assembly, the promoters of a petition against the cleansing of the coat of arms, from the Nova Portugalidade association, were able to verify the “aims of the cancellation of culture” and “the quasi obsession ideological view of certain municipal deputies ”. The same has detected the historian João Pedro Marques in the comment of the then socialist vice-president of the chamber that the crests “are dated and may be offensive”. A few days ago, António Barreto asked if they were considering, for the sake of consistency, also demolishing the Hieronymites monastery.

It would perhaps be a great opportunity for the leftists to make their drums and war cries heard and to demonstrate that yes, the coat of arms of the Praça do Império must be removed, just like the crosses laid in post-Germany. -war. But in Portugal, the radical left has been, since 2015, subject to socialist power. Adapting the famous saying of General de Gaulle: he does only what the PS allows him, and he consents to everything the PS does to him. The radicals have apparently been told to shut up, and the socialist oligarchs have addressed the issue. As? In the most typical way of socialist power: it is clear that they do not want to eliminate the coat of arms. Whoever says this, according to Lisbon socialism, is lying or ignorant. Why? Because the coat of arms simply does not exist. Yes, it’s true: they don’t exist. They did not exist in Cottinelli Telmo’s original 1940s project, and neither will they exist today, as council gardeners have long since ceased dealing with the flower arrangements created in 1961, and even bushes that replaced them around 1970. Therefore, if the coats don’t exist, obviously no one will take them off. In addition: the real objective of the left anti-fascist municipality is to restore the configuration of the square, respecting the wishes of Dr. Salazar and his collaborators in the 1940s.

None of this is surprising, neither the dishonesty nor the daring. The socialist oligarchs know that they have to serve several masters to stay in a country where, contrary to what is believed in some studios and editorial staff in Lisbon, leftism is not the national religion. On the one hand, they must prove to the radicals, whose votes depend on the parliament and the Lisbon city council, that they can trust the socialists for certain maneuvers of cultural war; but they should also suggest to those who appreciate national history that with the socialists in power, the culture war will always be a war against Solnado, without great excess. We have seen the same ambiguity in the declared fight against private hospitals during this pandemic: first, the socialist power aligned with the neo-communist left in the boycott and defamation of the “private”; then, suddenly, there was an order to retire, and the “private” were readmitted to human life and even hired. The same story happened with the ban on teaching in private schools, which first existed and then never did. Socialist power has elevated duplicity to an art.

All of this makes the “cultural war” in Portugal something different from what is happening in America. It is as if those who toppled statues of Confederate generals in the United States were claiming that they were only doing town planning work, restoring the original spaces. Such is the politico-ideological confusion experienced by socialist hegemony. You are aware of the budgetary confusion that the Public Finance Council is deploring this week. But make no mistake about it. Cultural warfare exists, as does public indebtedness or hostility towards the “private” in the field of health and education. But instead of a “war”, with clear fronts, we have something else: a sly degradation of the historical references of the community, through neglect and dissimulation. And no, in this case of the “coat of arms”, there is no question, as has also been said, of fixing the city at a certain stage of its past, by reducing it to a museum. Another stake is at stake: the history which made a country. This story matters. There have never been democracies where populations have not lacked the cohesion of a common historical destiny, because such solidarity is necessarily the first condition of a system of equality and freedom. However, this solidarity is inseparable from education, of which monuments are one of the references. Nor has there ever been any true internationalism where there is no trace of the intersection of the country’s history with the history of other countries, whether this intersection took the form of conflict or ‘an alliance, an empire or a federation. Degrading the memory of this common destiny and of this intertwining with other peoples is another way of impoverishing a country already shaken by the longest period of stagnation and economic divergence with the rest of the world since World War II.

