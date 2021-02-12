HUH. Portuguese want priority to fight poverty and inequalities – Observer

The citizens of the European Union believe that the fight against poverty and social inequalities should be the main priority and the Portuguese are the ones leading this demand, reveals a published survey.

Almost half (48%) of the more than 27,000 respondents questioned between November and December 2020 for the Parlometer 2020 (European Parliament Eurobarometer) report that the fight against poverty and social inequalities is the top priority. This majority is led by the 1012 Portuguese questioned, 76% of whom stress that this fight is essential.

The Portuguese priority list follows full employment (well above the European average: 51% against 21%), access to quality education and protection of the environment. The fight against terrorism and organized crime, which is the second priority of the average European, is not even in the Portuguese top five.

As for the future, the Portuguese have reversed the European average: they are more pessimistic about their life (29% think their situation will worsen next year, more than the 24% in general) than compared to the country economy (47% against the EU average of 53%). Portugal is still one of the three EU countries where there are more respondents who have difficulty paying their bills, either usually (15%) or occasionally (46%).

In contrast, the Portuguese are above average (72%) in the belief that the EU’s stimulus package will help the national economy recover more quickly from the adverse effects of the pandemic (88%). Among the citizens of the 27 Member States, the Portuguese also occupy the first place in the recognition of the advantages of EU membership, with 90%, which guarantees the second place in the general picture. In addition, 78% of Portuguese consider being part of the EU “a good thing”, above the world average of 63%.

The 72% of respondents who believe that their country has benefited from European integration highlight, among the advantages, economic growth (40%), a percentage that the Portuguese increase to 50%, also highlighting the improvement in the level of life and a “The Loudest Voice in the World”. Between 2019 and 2020, an additional 19% of Portuguese believe that the EU contributes to national economic growth. The Portuguese and the Irish are those who approve the idea of ​​a European Union the most (86%). Portugal is also second (67%), behind Ireland, in the ‘positive image’ of the EU, although there are more Portuguese wanting a change in the way the EU is conducted (44 %) than Portuguese who approve of the EU as such (42%).

The perception that the EU is ‘a good thing’ has increased over the last decade, 78% of Portuguese agree with it and Portuguese are the least likely to think that EU membership is “Bad” for the country (2%). The Portuguese are above average satisfied with the country’s democracy (65%), but even more satisfied with democracy in the EU (74%, just behind Ireland). A sign of this is the positive rating most Portuguese give the European Parliament (54%, above average) and the greater relevance they would like it to have (71%).

The Parlómetro analyzes the perceptions and perspectives of European citizens on their life, their country and the Community institutions.