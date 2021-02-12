Mozambique natural gas project and African Development Bank win Company of the Year award – Observer

The Zone 1 natural gas project in Mozambique and the African Development Bank (AfDB) won the Global Multilateral Business of the Year award, awarded by Project Finance International (PFI) magazine, this financial entity announced this Thursday.

The project, the largest foreign direct investment in Africa, worth more than US $ 24 billion [20 mil milhões de euros] it will explore the immense reserves of gas, capable of transforming world energy markets, ”reads the ADB press release announcing the award.

The AfDB signed a financing agreement of $ 400 million, or about € 329 million, in July last year, joining a group of commercial banks and export credit agencies that are financing the project. led by the French oil company Total in the north of the country.

I continue to find it remarkable that so many projects have been funded this year and last, ”commented PFI Director Rod Morrison, highlighting the“ key role of multilateral institutions in ensuring project funding ”, which was also supported by Banco de Imports and Exports the United States of America and the Bank of Japan for international cooperation.

“This great recognition strengthens the leadership of the AfDB and its role in helping to structure financing and attract investment in Africa,” commented the president of the bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“The $ 24 billion project, structured during the Africa Investment Forum, is the largest direct investment in Africa, and is expected to unlock economic growth in Mozambique and benefit millions of people in the country, while creating climate resilience. ”, concluded the president of the bank.

The Mozambique LNG project includes, in addition to the French company Total, the Mozambican national hydrocarbons company, Mitsui, Videsh, PTT Exploration & Production, Bharat Petroleum and Oil India.