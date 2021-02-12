Siza-designed Banco de Cabo Verde head office dream comes true 30 years later – Observe

Almost 30 years after the launch of the “dream”, with the acquisition of the land in the center of Praia, Banco de Cabo Verde (BCV) inaugurated its headquarters, designed by Siza Vieira and considered the most modern building in the country .

“The headquarters of the BCV will undoubtedly be the architectural work of reference in Cape Verde, and at the same rate, it will be up to the challenges facing the financial system”, declared the governor of the central bank, Óscar Santos, at the inauguration ceremony of the new headquarters, which he hopes will also represent “a new stage” in the institution’s 45 years of existence.

“A dream of almost 30 years ago and which is now becoming reality”, admitted the governor of the BCV, affirming that the building, built for more than 20 million euros in Achada de Santo António, center de Praia, alongside the National Assembly and various diplomatic representations, “will contribute decisively to the institutional strengthening” of the central bank.

Due to its characteristics and its size, it will certainly enhance not only Banco de Cabo Verde, but also the city of Praia and why not Cape Verde ”, declared Óscar Santos, president of the Chamber of the capital until October elections – in which re-election – and who succeeded as central bank governor in January.

Work on the new BCV headquarters building began in August 2017, but the first stone was symbolically laid in 2000 by the late President of the Republic António Mascarenhas Monteiro. However, the idea was launched in 1992, with the acquisition of the land where the work is now completed.

In February 2019, visiting the work, the Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza Vieira was satisfied with the construction of the building, in white concrete, which he had designed more than 20 years ago, revealing that he had even sent the model in Canada, convinced that he was not going to move forward.

In a recorded video message, the architect, winner of the Pritzker Prize in 1992, recalled that the invitation to this project came while he was participating in the development of the renovation plan of the old town and the project of then, candidacy for the world heritage of the first capital of Cape Verdiana, of which, he noted, “a very simple inn” was the only work that progressed.

Despite everything, Siza Vieira was satisfied with the work done in Praia, hoping that the new BCV headquarters will be an “advantage” for the city center, even for the place where it is inserted and a “careful relationship” with the environment. , with a shopping center and garden now appearing on site.

I learned to love Cape Verde, its people, its culture and its music, which sings melancholy and joy with one voice. For everything, my gratitude, ”said Siza Vieira, describing the relationship with the archipelago.

Considering the warm climate of Cape Verde, the composition of the materials used has been the subject of experiments, such as the use of white concrete, described in the project as the “greatest architectural challenge” of the work and with a formula developed at the University of Coimbra, which was then tested for six months in Cape Verde, “until it reached the desired color and strength”.

With bulletproof glass, centralized project management, with six floors, and other technological and resource-saving innovations, the building is considered by designers to be the “smartest” in Cape Verde.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, recalled that as a member of the staff of the BCV he had participated, in 1993, in the development of the concept of the new headquarters and in 2000, as Minister of Finance, laying the foundation stone of the work. “Life takes its turn and places us, sometimes, in the same places, but in different circumstances”, he observed, noting that the BCV takes thirst “according to the needs and the prestige”.

The city of Praia wins one building, but wins more than one building. It acquires a heritage with the signature of a great name in world architecture ”, acknowledged the Prime Minister.

The BCV 2019 report and accounts indicate that the estimated total expenditure for the construction of the new headquarters should reach 2429 million escudos (21.8 million euros). However, Oscar Santos stressed that the construction was carried out “free of charge, both for the Bank of Cape Verde and for the State”, being “owned” by the workers’ pension fund of the central bank.

The new headquarters will be transferred to the central bank under a leasing scheme and in return for the use of the building, BCV will assume the monthly payments of the beneficiaries of the pension fund, receiving the building at “zero cost” when extinguishing the fund’s responsibilities.

Built by a consortium led by the construction company España SanJose, the works covered a total area of ​​10,782 square meters, 40% of which was built on six floors, also creating a pedestrian street with 50 plants and a car park. It will accommodate 200 employees and will have an auditorium with a capacity of 144 people.

During the ceremony, by decision of the government, the former BCV governors of Corentino Santos (1975 to 1984), Oswaldo Sequeira (1991 to 1999), Carlos Burgo (2004 to 2014) and João Serra (2014 to 2020), and posthumously Amaro da Luz (1984 to 1991). For having held government office, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Olavo Correia, governor of the central bank from 1999 to 2004, was not rewarded.