Álvaro Siza’s project in China among finalists for Archdaily Building of the Year Awards – Observer

The Ningbo Museum of Art and Education, on the east coast of China, by architect Álvaro Siza with Carlos Castanheira, is one of the finalists for the 2021 Building of the Year award, announced this Thursday by Archdaily.

The project is one of the five nominees in the Cultural Architecture category, one of the 15 that make up the awards of the International Architecture Platform, and is the only Portuguese architects among the candidates, in this edition.

The winners will be chosen by vote of members registered on the platform, until the next 18, and announced online the same day.

The museum, located on the shore of Dongqian Lake, measures around six thousand square meters and was opened last November.

Instead of stairs, the 25-meter-high building has an obstacle-free ramp connecting the five floors and is only lit by windows located on the ground floor and above the museum.

The building of Álvaro Siza and Carlos Castanheira is in competition for the prize of the building of the year, in the category Cultural architecture, with the Audemars Piguet museum, in Le Brassus, in Switzerland, a joint project of the studios BIG, Bjarke Ingels, Brückner and CCHE, with the Qujiang Chinese Art Center in Xi’an – Shanxi, designed by the Hangzhou Gad studio, with the Experimenta building in Heilbronn, Germany, from the Sauerbruch Hutton studio in Berlin, and with the MEETT – Congress Center and Toulouse exhibitions, designed by the OMA office of Rem Koolhaas in Rotterdam, who also designed the Casa da Música building in Porto.

The Ningbo Museum of Art and Education is a project of the Chinese private group Huamao Group. The president of this group, Xu Wanmao, invited Álvaro Siza to lead the work, after visiting the Serralves Museum, designed by the Pritzker Prize, in Porto.

Siza Vieira’s first work in China – an office building, also designed in partnership with architect Carlos Castanheira – opened in August 2014 in the east of the country.

In Asia, the Portuguese duo also signed projects in Taiwan and South Korea.

Also among the finalists for this year’s Archdaily Awards is MNMA studio from São Paulo, Brazil, with the Dois Trópicos project in that city nominated in the commercial buildings category.

The OMA studio, meanwhile, is one of the most nominated, with finalist projects in the retail, hotel and office categories, built in South Korea, Indonesia and Germany respectively.

The Archdaily Building of the Year awards are presented in the categories of business, culture, sport, education, hospitality, health and industry, in interior design, l landscape architecture and public spaces, in office buildings, housing, housing, religious and small-scale buildings. projects / small installations. The best application of materials is also distinguished.

The 75 finalists – five in each category -, for this 12th edition, were chosen by vote of ArchDaily members, between January 26 and February 10, among the 4,500 projects filed and published on the platform, throughout 2020.

The finalists can be seen at https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2021.

In 2017, the Archdaily awards distinguished the Porto Cruise Terminal, by Luís Pedro Silva, in the Public Architecture category, and Casa Cabo de Vila, by the Spaceworkers architecture studio, in Bitarães, in the Porto district, in the neighborhood of houses.).

In 2018, in the field of industrial architecture, the Adega Herdade do Freixo project was awarded, in Redondo, Évora district, by Frederico Valsassina Arquitetos.

ArchDaily – Plataforma, based in New York, was established in 2008, bringing together professionals from the fields of architecture, design, construction and specialist media from different continents.