Western Sahara. Moroccan government denounces Polisario Front ‘media war’ – Observer

The head of the Moroccan government denounced Thursday a “media war” and “imaginary victories” of the Polisario Front, which claimed on Tuesday to have killed three Moroccan soldiers in the south of the country, near the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

This is a new example of media war, supported by false information disseminated by the leaders of the separatists to make us believe in imaginary victories, ”Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said in a tweet, referring to the recent attack claimed by the Polisario.

The independence movement supported by Algeria spoke on Tuesday of an “operation against a barracks (…) of Moroccan forces stationed in Ouarkziz, inside Morocco”, in the region of Akka (south), according to a statement released by the Sahara SPS agency.

The operation, which made it possible “to collect weapons, ammunition and documents, left three dead in the Moroccan ranks”, according to the same source. This information has not been confirmed by independent sources.

For its part, the FAR-Maroc military forum, an unofficial Facebook page of the Royal Armed Forces, considered the Polisario operation as “a malicious rumor from the enemies of the Moroccan nation”.

There is no other way to attack Akka than through Algerian territory and under the eyes of the Algerian army, which requires an explicit declaration of war by Algeria against the kingdom ”, he added. reported Wednesday the Facebook page.

The Polisario claims to be “in a state of self-defense war” after Morocco sent troops in mid-November to the buffer zone of Guerguerat, at the southern tip of Western Sahara, to expel a group of Sahrawi militants who have blocked the only road to neighboring Mauritania.

Morocco, which claims to respect the cease-fire, controls more than two-thirds of the disputed territory, which it occupied in 1975 after Spain’s withdrawal from this former colony.

The kingdom of the Alawite dynasty is proposing an autonomy plan under its sovereignty, while the Polisario wants a self-determination referendum, according to UN plans.

Negotiations led by the United Nations and involving Morocco and the Polisario Front, with Algeria and Mauritania as observers, have been suspended since 2019.

In October, the UN Security Council called for the resumption of discussions “aimed at ensuring a just political solution” for “the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara”.