The association maintains its goal of reaching 20 million Chinese tourists in Portugal by 2025 – Observer

The president of ACTEP – Chinese Tourism Association in Portugal, Yong Liang, guaranteed on Thursday that he will continue to work to reach, in 2025, one million Chinese tourists in Portugal, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the association said it met with Secretary of State for Tourism Rita Marques on Thursday to present ACTEP’s plans for tourism activity between the two countries, and Yong Liang expressed the intention to maintain the objective that was drawn up at the start of the association in 2019.

At the launch of ACTEP, we were talking about reaching one million Chinese tourists in 2025. With the pandemic, we may take a little longer, but we will continue to work towards this first objective, as well as the challenge presented to us. increase our stay. Chinese tourists in Portugal ”, explains Yong Liang.

Among the plans presented to the Secretary of State, the association highlights the presentation of the ACTEP pavilion at Expo Yangzhou 2021, which will take place from April to September, a space of 1240 square meters dedicated to the promotion of Portugal and Portuguese products in China, an event for which Yong Liang invited the Secretary of State for Tourism.

I am very happy to have met the Secretary of State and her team, in particular to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Ox, which is very conducive to the start of a relationship ”, underlined the president of ACTEP. .

“We share the same goals of bringing more Chinese tourists to Portugal, we are aligned on how to do it, it was a very important first step,” said Yong Liang.

ACTEP was founded in February 2019 and, according to published information, the association developed, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic period, a series of solidarity actions with Portugal, in the form of anti-security donations. Covid-19 to various municipalities and institutions.