Biden administration calls for suspension of trial to ban Chinese WeChat – Observer

The Biden administration on Thursday asked a judge to stay the decision in a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump to ban the Chinese platform WeChat, after doing the same the day before in a case involving TikTok.

The US Department of Commerce, which is handling these cases, says it needs more time to review some of the decisions made under Donald Trump’s leadership.

In the case of WeChat, “the department plans to initiate an assessment of the reasons for” the ban of this platform owned by Tencent, explains a document in the case handled by a California appeals court.

“The government will then be in a better position to determine whether the threats to national security invoked in a presidential decree of August 6 and the regulatory objective of protecting the security of Americans and their data continue to justify” the restrictions requested by Donald Trump, he added.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The former White House tenant accused WeChat, a ubiquitous platform in Chinese life through its messaging, remote payment and reservation services, and TikTok, an ephemeral video application particularly popular with young people, of collecting confidential data before sharing them with Beijing.

Both companies deny these espionage charges.

Legal remedies have prevented the prohibitions provided for in the decrees from coming into force, and government remedies have so far been unsuccessful.

In the petition filed this Friday, the Commerce Department points out that after its review of the case, it could ask to limit the trial or completely withdraw the appeal against a trial judge’s decision to lift the requested ban. by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration had also demanded that the Chinese group ByteDance sell the American operations of TikTok to the groups Oracle and Walmart. According to the Wall Street Journal, Washington has decided a priori not to force this transaction, even if negotiations are still ongoing.