Brazilian businessman Eike Batista sentenced to 11 years and eight more months in prison – Observer

Businessman Eike Batista, who was once the richest man in Brazil, has been sentenced again, now to 11 years and eight months in prison, for crimes against the financial market, O newspaper reported. Globo.

In her decision, dictated last Tuesday and to which Globo now had access, Judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, pointed out to Eike Batista the use of inside information and market manipulation involving financial transactions with OGX companies. , an oil producer, and OSX, from the naval sector.

The magistrate assessed that the entrepreneur had an “uncontrollable fascination with wealth” and a “limitless ambition”, which led him “to operate in the capital market in a criminal manner, with an extreme degree of reprobability and indifference to the fragility of the Brazilian. capital market ”, stressing that, from the point of view of social conduct, Eike Batista“ refrained from setting good examples to his children ”.

Rosália Monteiro Figueira stressed that the accused is a “person with extensive experience in the capital market, influential in the political environment and internationally recognized in the business world” and that “he used this knowledge and this prestige of harmful way ”.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) pointed out that the entrepreneur had used relevant information, deriving undue profits from the sale of shares in his oil company OGX, at a time when investors had positive expectations of the company, on the basis of optimistic information – revealed by the Eike Batista-, but this later turned out to be misleading.

According to the MPF, the once richest man in Brazil also misled other investors about the price of OGX shares, thereby gaining an illicit advantage.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the judge said that Eike would have led “investors to believe, mainly small investors, that they would not lack the resources to carry out their businesses, as long as they were simulating a substantial contribution. . Financial capital up to one billion dollars (820 million euros) ”, which never happened.

The crimes were reportedly committed in 2013 and the prosecutions initiated in 2014.

The businessman, under house arrest in another case, can appeal the decision, which also ordered him to pay a fine in the amount of 871 million reais (around 134 million euros).

According to local press, the convictions against Eike Batista have already totaled 58 years in prison.