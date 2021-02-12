The acquisition of TikTok by Oracle is suspended indefinitely

All of that for … This could be the end of this affair between ByteDance and the Trump administration. In an endless soap opera between August and November 2020, Donald Trump will have tried everything to ban TikTok from the USA and eventually buy the American branch of the Oracle social network. Today that strange arrangement seems to have been put on hold indefinitely.

Trump’s failed performance with Oracle’s acquisition of TikTok

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, that transaction between TikTok and Oracle had failed and now appears to be lagging behind. Sources familiar with the matter told reporters for the American newspaper. Let’s go back a few months (which seems like an eternity). In August 2020, Trump announced that he would ban TikTok from the United States. A blow to the global social network, especially in the US, where the platform saw a 375% growth rate between 2019 and 2020.

If TikTok has been targeted by the American government, it is because, according to Donald Trump, the parent company of the social network ByteDance, the data of American users is collected and passed on to the Chinese government. On July 31, 2020, Donald Trump confirmed that he would sign a decree to ban the application in his country. In the end, he decided to give TikTok 90 days to find an American buyer.

The Biden administration will continue to examine the risks

Several applicants have responded: Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle and Twitter have even held talks about the takeover of TikTok. After long discussions, TikTok finally decided on Oracle. The deal with Oracle, however, did not turn out to be a “real acquisition” as the administration allegedly desired. Instead, the deal resulted in a vague agreement that would make Oracle a “trusted technology partner” for TikTok.

However, in an attempt to complete the acquisition, TikTok’s parent company declares in court that it has no further news from the US government. The Wall Street Journal reports that the new administration, led by President Joe Biden, is conducting its own investigation into potential national security concerns related to TikTok before making a decision on the app’s fate.

Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said, “We intend to develop a comprehensive approach to securing US data that covers the full range of threats we face. This includes the risk of Chinese applications. In the coming months, we plan to re-investigate certain cases in order to fully understand the risks to which we are exposed. “