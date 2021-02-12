EDP ​​Renováveis ​​enters the Hungarian market with a solar project – Observer

EDP ​​Renováveis ​​(EDPR) will enter the Hungarian market by securing a 15-year contract to sell the energy produced by a 50 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic project scheduled to start in 2022.

In a press release sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) on Friday, EDPR indicated that this project allows it to increase its global presence, entering a new market with a sustainable development of its renewable energy sources.

“Hungary plans to increase its solar photovoltaic capacity to 6.5 GW (gigawatts) by 2030, mainly through a regulatory framework based on auctions,” he said.

EDPR also states that it continues “to study global opportunities while developing profitable projects focused on countries with a low risk profile and regulatory stability”.

