EDP ​​Comercial strengthens its activities in Italy with the acquisition of a solar energy company – Observer

EDP ​​Comercial, an EDP group company dedicated to the marketing of energy, has strengthened its presence in Italy with the acquisition of Enertel, which offers solutions for self-consumption of decentralized solar energy, without disclosing the amount invested .

EDP ​​Comercial entered the Italian market at the end of 2019, with the first energy supply contracts, having meanwhile invested in the decentralized solar energy activity with professional customers, i.e. installation and management of photovoltaic panels for the production and consumption of your own electricity.

The acquired company, headquartered in Verona, recorded a sales volume of nine million euros in 2020 and operates in the segment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is also at the center of international expansion of ‘EDP Comercial, executive chairman Vera Pinto Pereira told Lusa.

With the acquisition of Enertel, EDP Comercial hopes to “achieve a 7% share in Italy” in the decentralized solar energy sector, the official said.

The agreement, he said, gives “access to a local sales force with around 40 agents and a team which, since 2018, has been responsible for selling more than 350 decentralized solar energy projects.”

More than an electricity supplier in Italy, like Poland, a country where it also entered in 2019, EDP Comercial intends to develop in the production and management of solar production by professional customers.

We live in a time when hyper-ambitious goals have been set by governments and the European Union in terms of energy transition. We are living in the decisive decade. Achieving the proposed objectives necessarily involves decentralized solar production. There is very important work to be done which goes beyond solar production from centralized parks, because we have wind farms, ”said Vera Pinto Pereira.

And in this context, he added, “EDP Comercial has charted a path of reinvention – moving from the status of a traditional energy supplier to that of a partner of sustainable solutions, and in particular of decentralized solar production for residential customers. and professionals “.

“The acquisition of Enertel is a relevant step for our growth in this strategic market by combining our skills with the installed capacity and thus being able to accelerate our growth plan on the Italian market”, said Vera Pinto Pereira.

Asked about internationalization plans, Vera Pinto Pereira said that France remains on the horizon of expansion of the company she heads, referring that “the growth strategy involves a combination of organic growth and growth. inorganic, that is to say an acceleration by point acquisitions ”.

EDP ​​Comercial has four million energy customers in Portugal, being a leading operator in the free electricity market, and has nearly 800 solar energy projects with national companies, and is also present in Spain , with around 30,000 contracts, he said.