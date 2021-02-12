Australian Open. Serena Williams passes round three beating Anastasia Potapova – Observe

American tennis player Serena Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after beating Russia’s Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 today.

Serena Williams, 39, 11th in the world ‘ranking’ and who has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam titles in Australia, took just over an hour and a half to stand up to the 19-year-old Russian and 101st in the world. .

To advance to the quarter-finals, the former world number one will face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, 7th in the world rankings.

