Brazil’s largest bank’s profit drops 30.1% in 2020 – Observe

In 2020, Banco do Brasil posted a net profit of 12.7 billion reais (1.95 billion euros), 30.1% less than in 2019, the largest financial institution in the country reported on Thursday. .

Public bank Banco do Brasil pointed out that the adjusted net result, i.e. excluding exceptional factors, was 13.9 million reais (2.13 billion euros) in 2020, which represents a reduction 22.2% compared to the previous year, a fact attributed to the anticipation of “prudential” spending.

In the last quarter of 2020, the bank’s adjusted net profit amounted to 3.7 billion reais (570 million euros), which represents a decrease of about 20% compared to the same period of the last year.

The profit between October and December of last year, however, was 6.1% higher than in the immediately preceding quarter.

The net financial margin, that is to say the turnover of credit operations, was 34.6 billion reais (5.3 billion euros) in 2020, 11.3% less than in 2019, while revenues from services rendered fell by 1.7% to 28.7 billion reais (4.41 billion euros).

The loan portfolio totaled 742 billion reais (around 114 billion euros) in December 2020, an increase of 9% compared to 2019.

The entity highlighted the 25.6% increase in the portfolio for small and medium enterprises and the 6.7% increase in credit for individuals.

The default rate, which measures the percentage of loans overdue for more than 90 days, fell from 3.27% in December 2019 to 1.90% in the last month of 2020.

The institution, controlled by the state, but whose shares are traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, announced in January its intention to carry out a restructuring program with which it plans to close 361 units, including 112 bank branches, and proposes a voluntary redundancy plan to cut 5,000 jobs.

The organization reported this week that a total of 5,533 employees have expressed interest in taking advantage of the voluntary layoff plans, which equates to about 5.2% of the workforce.