Microsoft tried to buy Pinterest … to no avail

According to the Financial Times, Microsoft has approached Pinterest about a possible takeover in recent months, without success. This news is in line with recent statements from Redmond CEO Satya Nadella, who reiterated his interest in a social network that adheres to Microsoft’s principles of respect for privacy and the fight against disinformation.

If the acquisition had actually happened, it would have been the largest in Microsoft history, valued at $ 51 billion. With 459 million monthly users (+ 37% year-on-year), the social network would have been an excellent lever to strengthen its Azure cloud computing platform, which ranks second in this highly competitive market behind Amazon and its Amazon Web Services .

In the same category

The acquisition of TikTok by Oracle is suspended indefinitely

In addition to a significant increase in user numbers, Pinterest reached $ 706 million in the last quarter of 2020 compared to $ 442 million in the previous quarter, an impressive 76% increase. Unfortunately for Redmond Company, the discussions are “no longer active”. This is the company’s second attempt to buy out a large social network in less than a year.

Last summer, Microsoft actually positioned itself to acquire the American stake in Chinese TikTok after Trump promised to remove the application in the US. Oracle was ultimately selected, but the acquisition has just been suspended indefinitely and is still being investigated by President Joe Biden.

Since Satya Nadella took over at the helm in 2014 to succeed Steve Ballmer, he has made significant acquisitions, such as the acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 for $ 26 billion. In 2018, the company received GitHub on Redmond for $ 7.5 billion, and more recently it acquired the ZeniMax Group, which includes the Bethesda Group in particular, to strengthen its position in the world of gambling, another sector , in the cloud computing through the pandemic.

We now need to see if Microsoft will continue its search for a social network to pursue its ambitions.