Naomi Osaka in the round of 16 after beating Ons Jabeur – Observer

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka secured a place in the round of 16 of the Australian Open on Friday, beating world No.30 Ons Jabeur 6-3 and 6-2.

Tunisia was one of last year’s revelations in Melbourne, becoming the first player in the Arab world to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam.

This time it was for the third round, in the hands of the No. 3 in the world rankings, in a meeting that took a little over an hour.

Osaka will face Spain’s Garbine Muguruza (14th) on Friday in the next round, a former world number one and finalist last year at the Australian Open, who has been in great shape in recent months.

