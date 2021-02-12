Federal Council Passenger Carriage Act: Stricter Rules for the Economy Uber, FreeNow & Co.

The Greens are putting pressure on Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) to tighten regulation of car rental companies such as Uber and FreeNow. “Where predominantly unregulated transport markets can bring cities, the United States can be seen,” said a position paper by Baden-Württemberg Transport Minister Winfried Hermann and Bundestag Cem Özdemir, available on the Tagesspiegel Background. In the states, taxi competitors such as Uber and Lyft result in more traffic, no less, they warn. This should be prevented in this country – through “the same rules for all modes of transport”.

Municipalities should be given the opportunity to introduce effective anti-dumping rules by being able to demand “social, environmental and barrier-free standards” also from car rental companies, Green Transport politicians demanded federal states discuss new passenger law before Friday’s Federal Council .

Exceptions have been used so far

By law, the federal government wants to establish new rules for the operation of taxis and car rentals. In this context, for the first time, a legal basis is to be created for driving services, such as Berlkönig in Berlin or Moia in Hamburg, where several people share a vehicle with a similar route. These offers are already used in everyday life. Until now, however, providers only drive with a special permit.

If the bill does not improve, there is a risk that new mobility providers will not offer their offers in the newly created ride-sharing operation, which is more strictly regulated, but instead move to the car rental market, the Greens fear.

That is not the only criticism. Scheuers’ proposal shows “numerous technical defects”, Hermann and Özdemir complain. In the most extreme case, this could lead the courts to ban new offers. The threat of lengthy litigation could not only bankrupt new providers, but also “throw traffic into the background.”

In principle, however, both green politicians are willing to agree to the amendment – provided that their requirements are met. The plan is to pass the law before the summer break.