Myanmar protests continue despite military release of thousands of detainees – Observer

Demonstrations against the coup continue on Friday in the streets of Myanmar (ex-Burma), when thousands of prisoners were released by the military junta, which continues, however, with the arrest of opponents.

About 250 people have been arrested since the February 1 coup that overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a non-governmental organization that helps political prisoners, including local officials, parliamentarians, members of the electoral commission and activists.

The protesters demand that power return to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the release of the Nobel Peace Prize winner (1991) and other members of his party, the National League for Democracy, detained after the closing of the first session of the new Parliament by the army on February 1.

The UN, EU, US, Japan, China, France and UK were some of the international voices that immediately criticized the military coup in Myanmar.

