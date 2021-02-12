A Shopify app that increases conversions through gamified popups

Internet users’ attention on the Internet is… limited. To get their attention, you need to have a value proposition that fits their needs exactly, or simply offer something original that gets their attention. So getting email addresses is more difficult because you need to provide real value in return. Additionally, the popups offered on most websites just aren’t of much interest.

Tada is a Shopify app that uses gamification and analyzes consumer buying behavior to deliver games with personalized coupons and create customer loyalty. A handy tool for e-merchants, bloggers, or even marketing teams. This can drive more leads, decrease cart abandonment, increase the value of a shopping cart, or even improve conversion rates.

In the same category

Upscale: The tool used to increase the resolution of an image

Fun and personalized popups

Tada offers predefined templates, but it is also possible to create templates from scratch. The overall appearance of the popup can be customized: location, color, frequency … countdowns, promo codes and expiration dates of promo codes can be set to get the most out of the popups.

When a visitor is on a website they will see a popup with a game indicating they can take advantage of a discount or special offer if they provide their email address.

The tool has a whole analysis part, Data Studio Analytics, to monitor performance and determine if one popup is performing better than another, or if one offer is converting more than another. Note that the application is built into Mailchimp and Klaviyo.

An exclusive offer is available on Tada. The tool is available for life for $ 49.99 instead of $ 359.88. This price includes all tool functions and 30,000 impressions per month.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.