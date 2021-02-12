Russia says it is ready to sever relations with the European Union if there are more sanctions – Observer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday warned that Russia was ready to sever relations with the European Union (EU) if the European bloc adopted sanctions that threaten the economy of his country.

We start from the principle that we are willing, (…) if we see again, as we have experienced on several occasions, that sanctions are imposed in areas which represent risks for our economy, including sensitive sectors ” , said the head of Russian diplomacy.

Lavrov’s statements were made during an interview with Russian program Soloviov Live, which this morning moved on with some snippets of the conversation.

“We do not want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we must be prepared for this”, stressed the Russian minister.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“If you want peace, prepare for war,” he added.

Lavrov’s comments came after the controversial visit to Moscow last week by the EU’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, in which Russia expelled three European diplomats for allegedly participating in protests by the EU. ‘opposition.

Borrell did not rule out the possibility of further sanctions against Russia, this time over the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an issue that will be considered at the next meeting of foreign ministers of the EU and discussed at the summit of heads of state and government. of the European bloc in March.

The most recent protests in Russia have been underway since Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon his return to the country after five months recovering in Germany for poisoning.

Protesters demand the release of Navalny and other detainees by Russian authorities. Several countries and organizations have already called for the immediate release of the Russian opponent.