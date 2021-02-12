The Germans will have a digital identity card in autumn

It’s official: our German neighbors will have a digital identity card from autumn 2021. With this measure, an aging administration across the Rhine is to be digitized, reports the Agency Associated Press.

Digital identity card

Similar to French citizens, Germans have to show their ID in many situations, e.g. B. when applying for an allowance, opening a bank account or registering a vehicle. To do this, in almost all cases you have to present your physical identity card, which can be very restrictive.

In the same category

OVHcloud and Orange: a future cloud offering for several providers

However, on Wednesday, February 10, the Home Office announced that it will soon be possible to use an ID card stored in his smartphone in addition to a PIN code. In addition to the possibility that Germans can complete many formalities online, the digital document should also be used at airports, for example.

Transmission of data from the authorities to the general public

In addition, the federal government has introduced new laws that oblige the authorities to make their data available to the public. This is the second measure that the country has decided in this direction, the first since 2017, but only affects the ministries and the so-called “direct administration”. Companies, foundations and public institutions must now make their data legible to the public, explains EURACTIV.

This law implements a 2019 Brussels directive. In particular, it is intended to promote the “culture of voluntary and responsible data exchange” and, thanks to the large amount of data made available to the public, enable innovation and research to be promoted. “With the second Open Data Act, we want to boost the data economy in Germany […]. We are now harnessing the added potential of public sector data. In this way we improve the basis for innovation and promote the creation of a flourishing stage for future prosperity, ”said MP Hansjörg Durz, Deputy Chairman of the Digital Committee.

And in France?

Within France, the government is aiming to gradually make a national digital ID card available from mid-May 2021. As in Germany, it should in particular be possible to establish a simpler connection to the administrative locations and to simplify online processes. As a reminder, the introduction of a digital identity card is a European directive: other countries such as the Netherlands already have such a system.