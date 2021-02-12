Attacks in Mozambique. The death of Eugénio Mussa is a “blow”, defend the analysts – Observer

Political analysts say the death, due to illness, of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Defense of Mozambique (FADM), Eugénio Mussa, is “a blow” to the strategy of combating the armed groups. Cabo Delgado.

Eugénio Mussa died Monday in Maputo, victim of an illness, the Mozambican Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement.

Muhamad Yassine, international relations expert and professor at Joaquim Chissano University, told Lusa news agency that the death of Eugénio Mussa has shaken the expectations of the Mozambican president to impose the power of the FADM in the war against the groups. armed, given that the Military commanded the “Teatro Operacional Norte”, which covers the province of Cabo Delgado, in the fight against insurgents in the region, before becoming Chief of General Staff.

The President of the Republic has never hidden that he was targeting the armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, when he appointed General Moussa ”, he stressed.

For the academic, the fact that Eugénio Mussa fought with apparent success in Cabo Delgado before being promoted to the post where he remained for a few weeks also raised confidence in the President of the Republic, Filipe Nyusi, and in public opinion in relation to the war at that time.

“The short time he spent in his last role and the fact that military matters are treated with the utmost secrecy in Mozambique make it unknown what strategy Eugénio Mussa would follow in the war in Cabo Delgado, but all the signs indicate that the Head of State had confidence in the direction that his general would give to the combat actions, ”declared Muhamad Yassine.

Juma Aiuba, an analyst based in the province of Nampula, in the north of the country, where Eugénio Mussa was also born, regarded the death of the officer as “an annoyance” because it had brought great hope in the ability to defeat the armed groups in Cabo Delgado.

When he took over the management of the Teatro Operacional Norte at the end of last year, he had a rhetoric of great encouragement for his troops on the ground and hinted that there was a war in Cabo Delgado which must be taken by the military because it is not a police subject, ”said Juma Ayuba.

With Eugénio Mussa at the head of the Teatro Operacional Norte and later at the head of the general staff, “the armed groups operating in Cabo Delgado seem to be withdrawn from their strongholds and incapable of carrying out daring attacks on a daily basis”.

At least we haven’t had reports of daily attacks by insurgents, even though the war in Cabo Delgado seems far from over, ”Juma Aiuba said.

Aiuba also said that “the praise felt for Eugénio Mussa’s qualities” from the head of state during the funeral shows that Nyusi had personal confidence in the army and in its ability to wage war against it. Cabo Delgado.

Ivan Mazanga, expert in international relations, declared that the FADM quickly needed “to institutionalize and socialize in the strategy and the fighting spirit” shown by Eugénio Mussa.

“It would be a mistake if the war strategy in Cabo Delgado were embodied in Eugénio Mussa, because that was the end of this strategy, the FADM need to institutionalize and socialize in the spirit of combat that he showed , at least in his speech, “he said.

Ivan Mazanga underlined that armed violence is always the business of the State whose approach must go beyond the sphere of competence of a person, like General Eugénio Mussa, despite “the great influence that the great military leaders exert on their troops”.

As the soldiers themselves say, when the general falls, they take up his weapon and continue the fight, I think that is the motto they must embody, ”he stressed.

In his speech at the official funeral ceremony, the Mozambican president described Eugénio Mussa as a soldier determined to eradicate terrorism.

General Mussa publicly reaffirmed his determination and his patriotic commitment, expressed his conviction to fight and eradicate terrorism in Mozambique, in particular in the province of Cabo Delegado, ”Nyusi stressed.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado is at the root of a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without accommodation or food, mainly concentrated in the provincial capital, Pemba. Some of the insurgent incursions have been claimed by the “jihadist” group Islamic State since 2019.