Urban development: new construction is possible – real estate – economy

It is difficult to find affordable housing in all major German cities. But nowhere is the situation as tense as in Berlin – the city hopes for new buildings. Capital has grown rapidly in previous years, rents are rising and purchase prices are exploding. Real estate experts agree: In order to build more apartments, politics and business need to work better together. Can Berlin learn from Hamburg in this process? In 2011, the Senate of the Hanseatic City formulated an ambitious and long-term housing construction program. One target: 10,000 new dwellings per year, of which 3,000 are subsidized rental dwellings for small and medium-income households. With its “Alliance for Life in Hamburg”, the Elbe capital relies on cooperation with housing associations, residents, architects, builders and urban planners. Although the targets were not entirely fair or were only achieved, the achievements are impressive: in 2018, 11,243 new flats were approved. There were almost 8,000 of them in 2017. The Senate reports exactly 2,466 new units for subsidized housing construction for 2018. Initial rent: EUR 6.50 per square meter. According to the Statistical Office for Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, a total of 9,805 new flats with a living area of ​​818,670 square meters were completed in Hamburg in 2019. Hamburg also remained at a high level of building permits in 2019. With a total of 11,632 approved dwellings, the number of building permits increased by 4.9 percent compared to 2018.

Tagesspiegel asked Jörner Walter how it works. From 1999 to 2017, he served as Chief Construction Officer in Hamburg and played a key role in shaping urban planning. What has Hamburg done correctly in the last few years?

Mr Walter, German metropolises seem to be bursting at the seams due to the influx of rural areas and immigration from other countries. What “essentials” would you write in the master plan to adapt to developments in urban planning?

Walter: Basically, of course, we need more apartments, especially more affordable apartments in cities. This will not be to the detriment of cities if we at the same time cure design deficits and achieve a better social and functional combination. If you take a closer look, there is still considerable growth potential in almost all major cities, just think of the underused areas along our main roads, the eels caused by structural changes in the economy and sometimes extremely sparsely populated areas after the post-war reconstruction. More pleasant, diverse and livelier cities will not worsen the quality of life, they will improve it.

Of all the German cities “A”, Hamburg seems to have “managed” the best housing construction policy in recent years. Expropriation is less discussed here than elsewhere, and investors in Hamburg are clearly not generally suspected of being “ruthless.” Do people in the Hanseatic city treat each other better, or does the Hanseatic city use different tools than other metropolises? Which are they?

From the very beginning, Hamburg has relied on a broad alliance between the housing industry, the Senate and the districts for this great and complex task. The housing industry’s promise to apply for at least 10,000 housing units in the third combination of social housing, privately funded rental housing and housing construction, as well as urgent those interested in housing, is balanced by the city’s commitments. They include, for example, an accelerated approval procedure, the provision of building land from our own holding companies for at least 2,000 housing units per year, the obligation to submit conceptual tenders in which not the price of real estate (weight: 30 percent) but social, environmental or urban quality (weight 70 percent) and funding the assembly for a share of 20 percent. In practice, however, it is not without conflicts. A monthly check of all relevant data and facts is therefore essential for successful implementation. Also includes a list of conflicts. It is run by a housing officer. Eight times a year, problematic cases are decided by a Senate commission under the leadership of the first mayor and with the participation of all district heads and relevant Senate bodies.

How must participation processes be structured in order to be successfully completed? Or in other words: How open or targeted can participation processes / must be?

A strong civil society is above all great quality, although it can really bother you in case of too selfish individual interests according to the motto “Not in my backyard”. In my opinion, therefore, transparency and participation in this process are essential. The type and scope depend crucially on the dimension of the project, the specific conflict situation and the actors involved, and can only be correctly identified in individual cases. They range from simple forms of participation through extensive mediation processes to the special formats we had at “Planbude” in the case of the Esso houses in St. Petersburg. Pauli. The right balance between the wishes of the building owner, the wishes of the district concerned and the wishes of the general public is crucial for success. This requires openness and reliability on all sides, not only in the administration, but also in the case of building owners, which unfortunately is not always the case, especially when it comes to the financial aspects of the project. Despite these shortcomings, most procedures are ultimately successful and yield better results. Nevertheless, there are always cases when points cannot be approximated. In them, citizens expect not only to speak, but also to make political decisions.

What features of the city can be planned and which cannot?

Urban planning can, in principle, only affect the spatial and physical structure of our cities. It has little effect on what people, neighborhoods and societies have from this, from a social and economic point of view. In this respect, I cannot follow the planners and architects of the early modern period who promised to improve the world. However, I believe that urban development and architecture can support, but also hinder, socially balanced neighborhoods, innovative neighborhoods and sustainable lifestyles.

Does the lament that can be heard in many places about the lack of building land in metropolises makes sense?

The location is not the same in all German cities, but most of them – including Hamburg and Berlin – still have considerable potential for compaction. Perhaps not in their Wilhelminian-style centers and neighborhoods, but in the large zones that lie between them and the outskirts of the city and are aptly referred to as “inner peripheries.” I am convinced that we can and must cope with the still very modest growth of our cities according to international standards for environmental reasons and make better use of our existing infrastructure within the existing residential framework. In individual cases – for example in Munich – this may no longer be possible, and therefore better cooperation from the surrounding area is needed. But let’s not do otherwise: The dramatic rise in rents and purchase prices in metropolises will provoke a new wave of migration from the city to the surrounding area. It is urgent to face new construction in cities.

From which cities – from the point of view of the whole world – can we learn anything in terms of gentrification and the creation of modern neighborhoods? Do they do well what sometimes fails in Germany?

From Stockholm we can learn the positive effects of the hereditary right of construction, which has been used for a long time, from Vienna and Singapore the importance of strong municipal companies for continuously subsidized social housing. Zurich provided exemplary support for multilateral cooperatives and building groups, while Rotterdam promoted art initiatives and startups to better combine neighborhoods with jobs.

You know urban planning in Germany more than anyone else. How can planning processes be shortened effectively?

Much is gained if the prescribed procedures are used rigorously, efficiently and intelligently. This means fast and well-coordinated elaboration of opinions of public authorities, simultaneous implementation of land and building permit procedures and use of pre-approval possibilities. To do this, of course, the necessary administrative staff must be available, which is lacking in many places due to the many waves of savings over the last two decades. And we must not forget the fact that we now have an extremely sophisticated procedural law, which does not serve to resolve conflicts related to content, but only to fulfill ritual formalities. In the wrong places, it takes a huge amount of time and effort. And it transfers de facto responsibility from society and politics to the courts. This complaint urgently requires fundamental reform.

The updated interview was first published in the Tagesspiegel supplement “Neubauten 2019”.