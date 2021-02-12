Access the catalogs of Netflix US, Hulu, HBO and Amazon Prime for € 2.58 per month with PureVPN

Winter is well established, temperatures are seasonal and restaurants and bars are closed. This may be the opportunity to take the opportunity to change the usual plans for Valentine’s Day. Why not use the current time to immerse yourself in a movie? But then you can also look at something original, even if it is difficult to access certain parts of the catalogs of the main legal platforms.

While some platforms are accessible to French residents, others do not offer the option to watch certain films and series if they live in France. Painful when you are looking for THE movie and don’t want to base your choice on a pool of content that is already well drained.

In the same category

Volkswagen and Microsoft are working together to develop autonomous driving technologies

By using a VPN solution, restrictions can be “circumvented” by offering dynamic geolocation based on regional catalogs, thus unblocking films and series that cannot be accessed from France. A VPN not only provides more security for your connection to counteract a certain amount of data theft, but also to protect yourself when using public WIFI, it also promotes access to the best offers and geographic options: for example this little Japanese animated film which is only available in Asia or Asia A Brazilian hit series that has not yet aired in Europe!

A VPN is therefore a very good solution for increasing your pool of content to watch, but you still need to choose the right one at an attractive price. PureVPN is offering a special offer in February with a 73% discount on the 2-year plan, which brings the subscription down to the competitive price of 2.58 euros per month instead of 9.60 euros!

And we’re not on a limited functionality VPN here. The application is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows and offers the possibility to register in the 7 Netflix regions (USA, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan), but also at Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer UK, ITV located UK .. all legal and safe.

ENJOY THE OFFER AT -73%

Geolocation in other regions has other advantages as well. In fact, prices are not necessarily the same depending on your location. With PureVPN, you can take advantage of these differences to purchase specific products or services, such as: B. a video game on Steam or a plane ticket.

In addition to this -73% offer for PureVPN, we are also offering you a Century Digital voucher code that you can use to add an additional -10% when ordering: CODEPROMO10

PureVPN: Modern functions increase security

PureVPN’s interest obviously goes beyond the simple fact that a larger catalog of movies and series can be accessed while streaming. The technology also has many interesting functions:

Continuous improvements in its applications; An audit carried out by KPMG; Over 6,500 servers in 140 countries; A 10 gigabit VPN network; Real-time information on your preferred streaming platforms; RAM-based servers as integrated security 100% physical servers.

This offer is temporary and should allow every internet user to finally pass the course to acquire an accessible and robust VPN!