AstraZeneca denies having offered ‘side’ agreements to the EU for the supply of vaccines – Observe

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which with the University of Oxford has developed a vaccine against Covid-19, this Friday denied the new advance this morning according to which it would have offered certain European governments a “parallel” agreement, outside the plan European supply of additional vaccines.

The news was brought forward this morning by Euractiv. Citing statements made by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to Czech parliamentarians, Euractiv said the country would be one of four countries the pharmaceutical company has made available to deliver additional doses, more quickly, in exchange for payment via a company in Dubai.

The Czech Prime Minister reportedly confided, according to the original information, that “as AstraZeneca refused to deliver the 80 million doses promised to the European Union, we received multiple offers to buy this vaccine – not only us but three other European prime ministers ”. It would be a delivery, allegedly, which would involve a 50% prepayment to a middleman in Dubai.

The Czech Prime Minister will also have added: “Believe me, we would certainly have seized this opportunity if it had been realistic. But we cannot do that, of course, because we have agreements with the European Union and we must respect them ”.

To the same media which advanced the news, but a few hours later, AstraZeneca will have sent a formal denial: “There is no truth in this news. Our goal today is to achieve the ambitious production targets, set with governments and international health organizations, as quickly as possible to help end the pandemic ”.

The pharmacist claims that “there is no private vaccine supply” so “if someone were to offer vaccines this way, it means that it is likely to be counterfeit vaccines – they should. therefore be rejected and reported to the authorities “.