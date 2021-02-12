The Pronote app is starting a version for primary schools

Pronote enters the heart of Docaposte, a digital subsidiary of La Poste, last December, presenting itself as a digital connection platform that facilitates relationships between schools, students, families, academic regulators and town halls.

At the interface between textbook, timetable and teaching aid, Pronote has established itself over the years as an essential partner in school life for millions of students, but also for teachers and parents of students. After a two-year test phase with around sixty primary schools, the application will now be available for primary schools. Olivier Vallet, Chairman and CEO of Docaposte, emphasizes: “Pronote was developed and developed to meet the specific needs of basic services. With this application we want to make a contribution to the use of trustworthy digital educational technologies. “The application is also eligible for the call for projects launched on January 20th by the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sport for digital trust in primary schools. A necessary acceleration of the use of digital technology in all phases of the school career due to the pandemic.

A digital platform in the service of the student

Pronote offers functions that are adapted to the different target groups. Teachers have the ability to make calls and report absences, speak to parents, run a class blog, report results of assessments, and have a student’s trombinoscope. The pupil and his family have access to the timetable, the textbook or can do homework, among other things.

In the same category

Snap continues its momentum and acquires Ariel AI company

For the town halls, which are responsible for primary schools, Pronote ensures the connection to their digital work environment, the connection to their child / family software, which manages school registrations, peri and extracurricular activities, the payment of the canteen and the possibility of inquiries Manage and centralize schoolwork.

Pronote was designed as a digital platform and connects to editors of educational resources as well as digital work environments. In particular, the application consolidates data intended for academy inspectors to provide a student-centered information system to the elementary school, its principal and their families.

Docaposte is a digital trusted third party, the leading health data host in France. He is a specialist in the management of sensitive data. The company employs more than 6,400 people and achieved sales of 670 million euros in 2020.