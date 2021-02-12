More than 130 chain crash cars in Texas kill six – Observe

A chain shock on a freeway connecting Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, United States, where at least 133 cars were involved, killed at least 6 people and 65 people required medical attention.

The accident that occurred Thursday at 6 a.m. (12 p.m. in Lisbon), as CNN says, was just one of several hundred accidents reported in this US state due to the bad weather conditions felt since Wednesday.

At least 36 people had to be taken to hospital, including 3 victims in critical condition. The chain shock covered a distance of 2.4 kilometers and forced a cut in both directions of this highway.

More than 80 operational units were called to the scene, including 13 ambulances and several units with intensive care paramedics.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told CNN that rescue crews go from car to car to make sure no one has been incarcerated and then need to make sure anyone is found at the scene of the accident did not go into hypothermia.

Three other people are believed to have died from hail and rain, which caused patches of ice to form on the roads.

According to the TV station, authorities reported more than 300 bad weather events, of which 133 were serious traffic accidents.